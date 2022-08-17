Amber Heard has a new plan to DEFEAT Johnny Depp

As he has made very clear, both in an interview and privately, Amber Heard is not going to give up, and now she is carrying out a new plan with new lawyers to finally beat her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, in court, now that he tries to appeal the verdict.

Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, who represented the “Aquaman” actress in the 6-week libel trial, has announced her professional separation from Heard. Attorneys David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown, who represented The New York Times earlier this year in a defamation lawsuit against 2008 vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin, will take over as the appeal proceeds.

They both work for Ballard Spahr and have covered various cases, including companies and individuals in high risk civil litigationspeakers on First Amendment cases, journalists, and news organizations.

Announcing the news, Heard’s spokesperson said in a statement: “When it comes to protecting the fundamental right of free speech, we view the jury’s decision, to paraphrase a famous quote, not ‘as the beginning of the end, but simply like the end of the beginning.’ A different court justifies a different representationparticularly as so much new evidence is now coming to light.”

Heard, 36, was ordered to pay her ex-husband more than $10 million in damages at the end of the explosive trial in June, when a jury ruled that he had defamed Depp in a newspaper op-ed in 2018. .

Following the verdict, Bredhoft said in an interview with the Today Show that the actress couldn’t pay the millions in damages he owes Depp. More than a month later, Heard’s legal team filed a notice to appeal the verdict in the Virginia Court of Appeals in Fairfax County.

Bredehoft said, “This is the perfect time to pass the baton. I have promised Amber and her appeals team my full cooperation and assistance as they move forward on the road to success.”

Throughout the libel trial, Bredehoft received sympathy from Depp fans who claimed that she looked “exhausted”amid reports that Heard had shouting matches with his legal team outside the courtroom.

Words of encouragement for Bredehoft online increased after Heard’s testimony in May, in which the attorney fought for the interrogation. For when Bredehof cross-examined Heard on her last day on the stand, Depp’s attorney, Camille Vasquez, objected to every other question Bredehof attempted to ask.

Vasquez’s objections were upheld multiple times by the judge preceding the highly publicized case, prompting Bredehoft to pause mid-question several times. “I’m trying here, I’m trying…” Bredehoft said, letting out a frustrated sigh.

At the end of defamation trialDepp, 59, was awarded between $10 million and $15 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The judge later limited damages to the state maximum of $350,000, leaving Depp with a total of $8.35 million.

Meanwhile, Heard won one of her three countersuit claims related to statements made by Depp’s lawyer suggesting that the actress and her friends they had trashed his apartment before calling the police. Because of this, the actress was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages out of the $100 million she sought.

A day after Heard’s team filed an appeal, Depp’s team did the same to set aside the couple of million the actor owes his ex-wife. The actor’s team “Pirates of the Caribbean” He said he filed an appeal to make sure “the court considers all the information” while they reconsider Heard’s appeal..

What do you think will happen?