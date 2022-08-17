Alternatives to unsustainable consumerism to find happiness | Health & Wellness

Sculptures on Earth exhibited in the exhibition ‘The World Reimagined’ from August to October in London. TOLGA AKMEN (EFE)

The conception of goods as circular and the desire to leave a smaller environmental footprint have gone from being exceptional ideas to being the norm. Nowadays, more and more people choose to buy less and opt for higher quality and more durable products. Some people also want to extend the useful life of their products by giving them a new use, repairing them, reusing them and recycling them.

In other words, while the European Union promotes the European Green Deal to become the first carbon-neutral continent by 2050, a large part of ordinary European citizens are individually contributing to this objective by changing their way of life.

While these gestures to reduce carbon emissions are beneficial in mitigating the increase in greenhouse gases (GHGs), they are often poorly understood. For this reason, two new projects financed by the Horizonte fund intend to investigate this question.

The FULFILL research project has recently been launched to analyze lifestyles that avoid excess and rely on “sufficiency” in order to shed light on this trend marked by youth climate protests, the COVID pandemic -19 and even the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

profound changes

“It is clear that interest in sustainable lifestyles is growing,” says Elisabeth Dütschke of the Fraunhofer Institute for Systems Research and Innovation in Germany. “However, it is not yet clear whether this means that profound changes in our societies are coming.”

Although it is a relatively new value, the notion of sufficiency is central to the objectives of the European Green Deal, since it requires practices that require fewer natural resources and less polluting energy, the main cause of the exacerbated climate crisis.

This issue has become more relevant now that it has become urgent to reduce oil and gas consumption due to the cut in supply caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

As the first year progresses, FULFILL plans to interview households and analyze initiatives from both five EU countries (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy and Latvia) and India.

Its purpose is to determine to what extent it is possible to adopt a way of life based on sufficiency in today’s globalized world by identifying the obstacles that exist for it. The research team will also study how this affects other spheres, such as health or gender equality.

From there, policy recommendations will be formulated, together with citizens from different social backgrounds, and realistic ways to adopt more sufficient lifestyles will be suggested.

Barriers to sufficiency

Early evidence suggests that there are numerous obstacles to adopting a sufficiency-oriented lifestyle. “So far, our research has underlined the strong interconnections that exist between all areas of our lives and how profound the changes must be,” says Dütschke.

“People who try to lead a very sufficiency-based lifestyle are faced with many problems and, to a greater or lesser extent, are unable to lead a normal life, like the rest of the population.” Acquiring new clothes, novelty items and not stopping consuming is central to economic activity.

In rich and democratic societies, it may be difficult to introduce significant changes on this front, while in poorer countries the problems are different.

“In many places around the world, people have adopted a very sufficient lifestyle, but not by choice,” says Dütschke. And he adds: “We need to find ways to optimize their way of life and improve their well-being without falling into the error of excessive consumption and the negative consequences that come with it.”

A momentous rethink

The second project, EU 1.5 Lifestyles, links the individual transformation of consumption habits to a transcendental rethinking of the same economic and social institutions. The name of the project is taken from the global goal set in the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C.

The risk that we will reach tipping points that trigger irreversible climate effects is increasing. The alert about this increasingly likely scenario has helped to focus on understanding what kind of activities in our daily lives can contribute to meeting the objective of limiting the increase in temperature.

Advocates of this approach, more and more people, point to the carbon footprint of average households and buyers.

According to Steffen Hirth, a postdoctoral researcher at the Center for Interdisciplinary Research on Sustainability at the University of Münster, Germany, and a consortium worker on the EU 1.5 Lifestyles project, manufacturers and retailers, while rarely held accountable, are just as important to progress in this crisis as consumers.

“The adoption of lifestyles green and the choice of appropriate products and services should not depend solely on consumers”, he points out. Hirth. “The producers decide what is produced, how and how much. We cannot let the solution to the overconsumption crisis consume us,” he adds.

“This means that strong political regulations will be needed to discourage unviable economic activities and, by extension, to reorient production practices towards environmental objectives,” Hirth explains.

Opening to change

The first conclusions of the project reveal that making the lifestyles that would allow reaching the 1.5°C goal to become the norm requires overcoming “a series of deep-rooted structural barriers” and “an openness to assume important changes, in addition to a good dose of imagination about what a carbon-neutral society would look like.”

Despite the fact that the ultimate goal of the research team is to influence policymakers and other agents with the ability to make a difference, in Hirth’s opinion, there are reasons to be both optimistic and pessimistic: “It is strange to live in a society that already has of immense knowledge about this crisis and has sufficient technology to solve it, but is unable to draw the necessary political conclusions and take decisive steps towards real social change”.

“Furthermore, according to the latest research, an imaginary society that has solved the climate crisis by emphasizing essential needs could be much happier and enjoy greater well-being than today’s capitalist society based on fossil fuels.”

The research described in this article has been financed with EU funds. Article originally published in Horizonthe Journal of Research and Innovation of the European Union.

