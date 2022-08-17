All the details of the three-day (re) wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Far from the breakup rumors, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going to celebrate their wedding again just a month after secretly marrying in Las Vegas (USA) and their commented honeymoon in Paris. This time the couple are going to make a wedding in style in Georgia accompanied by their friends and family.

As sources close to the couple have announced to media such as TMZ Y Page Six, “It’s going to be all about JLo. Ben wants all the focus to be on her for her big day.” It will be nothing less than three days of celebration, the first a reception dinner for the guests on Friday. The wedding celebration itself will be on Saturday and a barbecue and picnic on Sunday to say goodbye to those who accompany them in the celebration.

“It will be a wedding worthy of the pages of fashion”, they announce in Page Six, where they point out that the prestigious fashion magazine will cover the event exclusively, paying special attention to Lopez’s dress, which will be, according to the magazine, custom haute couture Ralph Lauren made in Italy. For her walk down the aisle in Las Vegas, according to the specialized press, Lopez wore a design by the Lebanese Zuhair Murad with lace, long sleeves, a corset-like body, train and veil, although she opted for another simple sleeveless dress with embroidery for the celebration.

What has most caught the attention of this event is the location. According to these media, the celebration will take place on the farm that Affleck owns on Hampton Island off the coast of Georgia, with 33 hectares, and that he acquired precisely when he began his relationship with the singer 20 years ago. Also, that was where they were going to get married in 2002 before media pressure thwarted their engagement.

Precisely with a nod to the passage of time, JLo announced that she had said ‘yes, I do’ to Affleck in Las Vegas through her personal newsletter. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind, and it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience”, wrote the singer.

In 2019, the farm was for sale on the Engel & Völkers real estate website at a price of about seven million dollars. It is a typical farm of the cotton plantations of the southern United States, like the one in which the film takes place. gone With the Wind. In addition to its extensive land, there are two buildings: the big house, the main one (The Big House) with about 500 square meters and the guest house called Oyster Housea wooden country-style building with hammocks, rocking chairs and picnic tables.

According to Page Six, celebrity events planner Colin Cowie will be in charge of all the details of the celebration. In addition, they indicate that Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo are some of the confirmed guests, although at the moment the total number of attendees is not known.

