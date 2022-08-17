all the changes that the map has received with its new update 21.40

After the intense shower of news that has led to the new collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball, it seems that I am beginning to see the exit to a Tuesday full of hype, things to tell you and more coffees in the body than I am willing to admit. Either way, this crossover has been bundled with update 21.40 and I still have a couple of things to highlight about her today. So… I guess as long as the body lasts.

Everything you need to know about Fortnite x Dragon Ball: new skins, date and much more

You have already read it in the headline: in this article I am going to focus on the changes that the map of Fortnite thanks to the aforementioned patch. The changes in question have been picked up by the dataminer known as FNAssist and I proceed to leave you with all of them below:





The Daily Bugle has been replaced by a new Laguna Fortuna location

The Kame House has appeared to the east of the Fortnite map

Capsule Corp capsules now spawn at random points on the map each match

Tilted Towers has received a new Community Block

The reality tree has begun to spread its roots towards the island of the beginning of the games

The Battle Bus now has a Dragon Ball theme

An ice cream truck has crashed on the side of a road

Well there you have all the news that have come to the map with this update of Fortnite. What do these changes look like? I read you carefully in the comments.