Alicante resumes family cinema with free films in the city squares

The family cinema revitalizes the squares of the city of Alicante with ‘street cinema‘, an initiative of the Alicante Film Festival and the Project Coordination Department of the Alicante City Council, will be held on next weekends. all movies are free.

‘Cinema en la calle’ will start on Friday, August 19, at 10:00 p.m. in the Plaza de Castellón (Les Palmeretes) with the screening of the Spanish comedy, ‘Padre no hay más que uno 2’, starring Santiago Segura. On Saturday, August 20, at the same time, in the Doctor Gomez Ulla Square another family comedy, ‘Operación camarón’ by Carlos Therón.

The next weekend, Santiago Segura will return to the screens with ‘A todo tren. Destination Asturias’. Family comedy that can be seen on Friday, August 26, at 10:00 p.m. on the Gabriel Miro Square. On Saturday, August 27, the screening will be at the flower square, in this case it will be the musical genre with the second part of Mamma Mia!. Also at 10:00 p.m.

[Desenterrando los orígenes de Alicante: el Ayuntamiento retoma en otoño los trabajos del Parque de las Naciones]

“We return to an activity that has always been very popular, and that was stopped due to the pandemic, the street cinema. An opportunity to bring the cinema closer to families and revitalize the squares of our city on hot summer nights”, commented Vicente Seva, director of the Alicante Film Festival.

Good reception

The Councilor for Project Coordination, Antonio Peral, points out that this initiative seeks to “extend the leisure, culture and entertainment that the cinema represents to the well-known neighborhoods and squares of different parts of the city”. This cycle will liven up the nights of the weekends at the end of August while “it will foster the interpersonal relationships that these outdoor activities foster,” concludes Peral.

The street cinema is back! 🎬📽🎞 After two years without being able to do it, we’re back with four big sessions 😁 📅 They will be held during the last two weekends of August. You sign up? 👉

More info: https://t.co/hBQ8SVrDSR pic.twitter.com/o9rVvvEMLe — 19 Alicante International Film Festival (@FestivalCineALC) August 17, 2022

During the month of July, they were screened in Las Cigarreras some of the hits of Woody Allen, Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee Hoy and Iciar Bollain, some of them with a live performance of the film’s soundtrack. “After the good reception of the summer cinema in La Trasera de Las Cigarreras, we are convinced that this cycle will have the same support from the people of Alicante”, declares the mayor.

Follow the topics that interest you