Aida Victoria Merlano reappears in networks with a new look

the influencer Aida Victoria Merlano He reappeared on social networks after several weeks of absence.

Through your stories on your main account at Instagramwhere she has more than three million followers, the barranquillera shared a video in which she showed off her new look.

Aida Victoria Merlano showed off her new image very attractive

In the recording, she was shown wearing an attractive red dress where she wore her new image showing that she decided to do capul.

With the humor that characterizes her, she referred to her absence on the social network by adding an audio from the famous Disney animated movie “cars”which premiered in 2006.

“And there’s Lightning McQueen, he’s been missing all week and all of a sudden he shows up in the middle of nowhere.” is heard, as she scrolls through various images of her at different times in her new style.

There he took the opportunity to ask his fans what they think of his new haircut.

“I even have a new look, do you like it? ‘Is it cute?’wrote about the post.

After her question, several Internet users began to answer her, where many praised her for her new image, highlighting how good she looks, while others confessed that she looked better than before or that she would have chosen something more risky.

Likewise, she put the question box to interact with them and was questioned about where she had been.

As he pointed out with the help of a video of Sofia Vergara who was succeeding abroad.

Later it was shown pretending to be a tourist guide of a pyramid.

“The one who was not with me before, I do not want now that I bring from the greens”he added.

It should be remembered that, days before she stopped appearing on the social network, the young woman confessed that she was not quite well and was in low spirits and, as she has repeatedly reiterated, she likes to pretend what she is not feeling or how she is not, therefore, he prefers not to appear than to act.

For his part, many speculate that it could be his relationship with the singer naldyHowever, this was the one who first revealed a photo of the young woman with her new look, confirming that their courtship is going well.

After her absence in networks, Aida Victoria surprised with a change of look