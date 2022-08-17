Adele reappears thinner and in love with a new boyfriend, who is Rich Paul?

LThe artist presents her boyfriend publicly and with a predominant illusion in her words: “I have never been so in love. i’m obsessed with himThe 34-year-old singer has been outspoken about her boyfriend Rich Paul, a 40-year-old sports agent. The greatest agent in the NBA who has built his fortune and reputation with Klutch Sports Group is the man who smitten the British singer who has won 15 Grammy Awards and has sold over 70 million copies of his musical albums.

Adele has transmitted this information through the British version of Elle magazine, in a shy show of affection from the singer, who has maintained discretion on social networks and personally since she secretly married and divorced, already legally. more public, in 2018 with businessman Simon Koneckifather of her nine-year-old son Angelo.

By Paulhave three children of their own, are renovating their house with the intention of be able to put together a mixed family soon, if everything follows the positive course of the couple’s first impressions. Not be for space. The mansion that the American has is a Spanish style mansion in Beverly Hills, California (USA). The house, designed by architect Richard Landry, known as “the king of the mega mansion“, has more bathrooms than rooms, eight rooms and 12 bathrooms. Adele bought it from Sylvester Stallone, former owner, for $58 million.

The overcoming of the singer

After the separation of Adele and her ex-husband Konecki in 2019, the singer has had a difficult few years. The heavy mourning the previous relationship, the pandemic and the death of her father,

Adele has been holed up in her house and suffering from anxiety attacks. In her darkest moments, she recorded voice notes of herself crying, talking to her son Angelo about her. Some of it can be heard on her 30th album.”It was horrible“, remember. “I was circling the house like a fucking wasp“.

With the help of therapy, sound baths, and meditation, and with loved ones nearby, the singer has regained her good physical and mental fitness. now she does it in a romantic way also with her boyfriend Rich Paul.