Actress says Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage could be harmed by her former addiction

the past of Ben Affleck can become an obstacle to your future with your wife Jennifer Lopezaccording to bethenny frankelwho believes that his previous addiction to alcohol could ruin his marriage.

During your podcast B with Bethenny Frankel the star of The Real Housewives of New York shared his concerns for newlyweds, saying that being an addict has its challenges for the person themselves and their partners.

the actor of gone girl he has been candid about his struggles with being an alcoholic and has been to rehab several times over the years 2001, 2017 and 2018.

Frankel said during his podcast that stress is never good for an addict and now that Affleck If you’re married to a super famous person, the media attention could be causing you stress.

“They are in love, they are the ones who ran away, they got back togetherFrankel said of Affleck Y lopez. “Also, combine that with a member of the relationship who is an addict.”

“And being an addict has its challenges for the person and for the person who is in a relationship with the addict,” Frankel added. “I call it activation.”

“I have been surrounded by addicts most of my life. Stress is not good for an addict”shared and added that Affleck is a private person, but now the media has turned their attention back to him, which is not good for him.

“He’s runnin’ in dunkin’ [Donuts] and smokes a cigarette and is living his life in Boston”said the television personality. “So now he’s with this mega famous person and it’s a lot”.

What does Frankel fear about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez?

Frankel’s fear of a possible relapse of Affleck may come true as Affleck is reported to not like the media attention he and his family receive after their marriage.

Affleck, who had to end his relationship with JLo in 2004 due to excessive media scrutiny, was “a little scared” after he and Lopez were photographed during their honeymoon in Paris.

“Ben was a little scared in Paris. This was a whole new level, almost a Princess Diana level.”a source told Page Six.

“Ben is used to flashing lights”added the source. “But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen is made of steel and she knows that she comes with the territory [pero] still gets (expletive)”.

Affleck and Lopez’s love story dates back to when the couple first fell in love in 2002 and became engaged to be married, but that didn’t happen due to media interference.

They later reconciled their romance in 2021 and exchanged vows last month in an intimate Los Angeles wedding ceremony without attracting media attention.