Actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher raise $30 million for Ukraine

**President Zelensky thanked the humanitarian gesture.

Tel Aviv, March 24 (Notistarz) .- The American actress of Ukrainian origin, Mila Kunis, and her husband, the actor Ashton Kutcher, raised 30 million dollars in a fundraising day to help Ukraine, a gesture that was appreciated President Volodymyr Zelensky, the AJN agency reported.

The Ukrainian president thanked the couple through a call via Zoom and said he spoke with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, whom he described as “a star couple who sincerely believe in us, in our victory, in our future.”

“I thanked them on behalf of our people, on behalf of all of us,” he continued, after praising their fundraising for internally displaced Ukrainians, he said.

The campaign, now worth around $35 million with more than 70,000 donors, is so remarkable that the couple’s efforts reached as far as President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kutcher and Kunis noted in a video that: “This is far from a solution to the problem. Our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many as they move into their uncertain future. Our work is not done.”