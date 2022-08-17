Aaron Rodgers shows off Nicolas Cage bust in his locker

the quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed up to the training camp of the Green Bay Packers with an outfit alluding to Cameron Poe, the character of Nicolas Cage in the movie Con Air, and today he received a surprise in the team locker room.

After Tuesday’s practice, Rodgers showed a bust of the actor who won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in Leaving Las Vegas and he said grateful to whoever was the person who gave it to him.

“It’s Nick Cage. someone gave it to me yesterday without any message”, Said the QB when showing the bust during the attention to the media after practice.

A-Rod upset with his receivers

The Packers left a huge hole in the roster at wide receiver. when they sent Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders via trade and filled him through the draft with Christian Watson, Romeo Dubs and Samori Toure and in free agency with Sammy Watkins.

Nevertheless, Rodgers expects more from his wide receivers and is upset with the recent performances of the youngsters. during joint practices between the Packers and the New Orleans Saints.

“These youngsters, especially receivers, need to be more consistent.. A lot of throws, a lot of bad running decisions, wrong routes, we need to improve in that area,” Rodgers told ESPN.

Later, the four-time NFL MVP noted that the preseason passes quickly and that only the best will play when the season starts regular season.

“(The regular season) is coming, the best will play when the season starts. And whoever they are, they’ll get the reps at practice. They will be the players that the coaches and I trust the most. A lot of that is responsibility on offense,” Rodgers said.