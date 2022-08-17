a survey contradicts science and places the leader of BTS as the most handsome man on the planet

MR, leader and rapper of BTSwas named the cutest man on the planet, according to the results of a survey. The singer ousted the actors Robert Pattinson Y henry cavillwho top the list of the most handsome men in the world, according to science.

The poll It was based on the public vote, so the ARMY and all his followers knew how to recognize the enormous qualities that the leader of BTS has as a person.

And it is that, namjoon He is one of the most recognizable idols in the entertainment industry. kpop, his enormous talent and personality allowed him to conquer millions of hearts around the world. All these qualities were more than enough to currently consider him as the most handsome man in the world.





The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi It is a study based on golden ratio to measure the physical beauty of people, as in ancient Greece. The procedure was carried out with a computerized mapping system, which resulted in Robert Pattinson He is the most beautiful man in the world.

Surgeon Julián de Silva studied the position and shape of the actor’s eyes, lips, jaw, nose, face and eyebrows, obtaining 92.15% of the golden ratio. “The premise behind this is that the closer the proportions of one expensive or body to number 1,618 (Phi), the more beautiful they become,” he explained.





This study indicated that Pattinson has the most perfect face in the world, above Bradley Cooperwho obtained 91.08%, Brad Pitt (90.51%) and George Clooney (89.91). And in second place in the study was the actor henry cavillwith 91.64%.

In addition, the surgeon noted that Cavill obtained the punctuation overall higher on the lips and forehead, as well as a very high Golden Ratio score on the nose and eye position.