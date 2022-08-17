A shadow threatens the marriage between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

It is said that joy does not last long in the house of the poor, although Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They are not exactly experiencing hardship. However, the joy of the recent marriage – they were married in Las Vegas on July 16 and have enjoyed a luxurious honeymoon in Paris – may be short-lived, at least someone who knows JLo very well believes so. It’s about the Cuban Ojani Noahformer restaurant waiter Glory Stefan in Miami, a personal trainer and her first ex-husband, who has had no qualms about confessing to the ‘Daily Mail’ some details of the personality of his wife from 1997 to 1998: “I’m glad Jennifer and Ben are back, but I feel it will be over soon.” Ojani gives many lime and one sand: “I wish you both the best, even though your marriage will not last.”

The prediction is based on a main argument: «She likes to feel in love, that’s why she has been engaged six times. And Ben is her fourth husband. I was the first, and she told me that I was the love of her life». The Cuban is not short when it comes to discovering intimacies: “After making love on our wedding night, he promised me that we would be together forever.” According to Ojani, Jennifer was this driven and intense from the day they met: “I didn’t know who she was, but we looked at each other and to me she was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen.

We had a date and he told me ‘I want you to be in my life, I love you’ that same night«. And she insists that marriage is not the beginning, but the end: »She enjoys courtship, which is the romantic phase in which love lives, but when she marries, she loses interest and the passion fades«. Recall that the actress and singer made her lover sign a clause that requires him to have sex four times a week. At least. So there is no flame to go out. At least by contract.

In the interview, Ojani remembers that, before becoming the protagonist of ‘Selena’, she called herself Jen: “She didn’t want to get pregnant so as not to harm her career,” she explains now. Apparently, JLo even made montages, such as her supposed courtship with poof daddy: «He told me that he did it for business, as publicity, despite being married to me». After the divorce, for which her ex-husband barely received 50,000 euros, she married the dancer Chris Judd and was growing in popularity. And he still had one more wedding left, neither more nor less than with Mark Anthony, before reaching Ben. There are no two without three. We will see if there are not four without five.