8 pure action movies available on Netflix | THE UNIVERSAL

Persecutions, shootings, fights and more… do you like action? On digital platforms there is a wide range of movies which could be interesting, but the following ones promise to keep you off the couch and you’ll probably end up doing a Netflix marathon, one full of bullets and many hits. 1. ‘Crank, death foretold‘. This 2006 film is suitable for ages 16 and up and delivers on the action its synopsis promises: “A hit man who has been poisoned learns he can evade death if he keeps his adrenaline pumping as he runs through the streets of Los Angeles.” The protagonists are Jason Statham, Amy Smart and José Pablo Cantillo. Read here: Tom Holland, actor of ‘Spiderman’, left the networks, what happened?

2. ‘The gray man’. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, ‘The Gray Man’ is an action-thriller film that has just come out of the oven in 2022. Recommended for ages 12 and up, and with a duration of 2 hours and 9 minutes, this film has the story of a CIA agent who discovers “secret agency compromisers, confronts a sociopath who is looking for him all over the world and who put a price on his head.” The protagonists are Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

3. ‘John Wick 2, a new day to kill’. This movie is from 2017 and lasts 2 hours and 2 minutes of pure action. The plot… “Forced to pay off a past debt, John Wick murders a white man he doesn’t want to kill. When he believed that everything was over, a betrayal puts a price on his head”. The protagonists: Keanu Reeves, Common and Laurence Fishburne.

4. ‘John Wick 3: Parabellum’. And we continue with John Wick. ‘Parabellum’, from 2019, lasts 2 hours and 10 minutes. His synopsis: “Elite mercenary John Wick must take on every assassin who stands in his way to retake old alliances and redeem himself.” The film stars Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry and Laurence Fishburne.

5. ‘Wanted’. Those over 16 years of age will be able to spend 1 hour and 49 minutes immersed in this 2008 film that tells the story of Wesley Gibson, a girl who “discovers that her murdered father belonged to a secret organization of assassins and perfects her innate abilities to become a an avenger.” The protagonists: James McAvoy, Angelina Jolie and Morgan Freeman.

6. ‘Lucy’. “Lucy, a young woman who works as a “mule” for some drug traffickers, acquires supernatural powers after breaking one of the bags of drugs she is transporting and absorbing the narcotics.” Recommended for people over 16 years of age, it lasts one hour and 29 seconds.

7. ‘Squad 6’. “A billionaire tech genius fakes his own death and assembles an international team to topple a cruel dictator in a risky and bloody mission.” It lasts 2 hours and 8 minutes, it premiered in 2019, it is recommended for people over 16 years of age and its protagonists are: Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent and Corey Hawkins.