7 AliExpress tech deals you can’t ignore

Despite the usual drought of bargains in the summer months, it is still possible to find the occasional offer in the domains of aliexpress and AliExpress Plaza. So much so that we have selected up to 7 products technology with discount, being able to save up to 40% compared to the official price.

Here are half a dozen price drops on gadgets of all kinds: You have a couple of mobiles, a Xiaomi smart watch, a very cheap smart TV, TWS headphones with active noise cancellation, a USB-C hub and even a rice cooker.

You will also see that, except in one of the mobiles, all promotions are part of aliexpress square, so you will receive your order in a few days and without additional shipping costs. Furthermore, if for whatever reason your purchase doesn’t fit you, you have up to two weeks to return it free of charge.

7 tech bargains from AliExpress

Smart TV 32″ TD Systems. We start with what is perhaps the best cheap smart TV on the market. less than 150 euros you have a high definition television 32 inches with built-in Chromecast, voice control and Dolby sound. Perfect to put in the kitchen or in the children’s room.

Smart TV 32″ TD Systems

Xiaomi 12 Lite. If for whatever reason you are looking for a mid-range differential and with level characteristics, this Xiaomi 12Lite it can be a great buy. Launched just a month ago, this new device from Xiaomi comes with a Snapdragon 778G8 GB of RAM, AMOLED screen with refresh 120Hz and a main camera 64 megapixelsamong many other specifications worthy of the high range.

Xiaomi 12Lite

Redmi Buds 3 Pro. Are you looking for cheap headphones but with a minimum of quality? By €39.99 It will be difficult for you to find something better than these Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro. They include active noise cancellationfast charging and wireless charging, smart connection with up to two devices and a battery life of up to 28 hours. They also have touch controlswater resistance and a special mode with which you can locate your headphones via Bluetooth.

Redmi Buds 3 Pro

Xiaomi Mijia Intelligent Electric Rice Cooker. beyond the famous Xiaomi fryer the brand also has an interesting generation of smart rice cookers. In this case you can get the Xiaomi Mijia Intelligent Electric Rice Cooker for a price that does not reach 60 euros, an opportunity to expand your repertoire of culinary gadgets. It has a capacity of 1.6 liters and can prepare up to 6 servings of rice In a few minutes. Needless to say it is 100% programmable and that can also be used to make many other recipes.

Xiaomi Mijia Intelligent Electric Rice Cooker

Xiaomi MiWatch. The Xiaomi Mi Watch is one of the best smartwatches you can buy right now, especially if you’re looking for a quality option for which you do not have to pay a kidney. Available for just over 80 euros in AliExpress Plaza, it will allow you to fully track over 100 exercises, including swimming. Its battery lasts up to 16 days of use and it also includes different meters to monitor all your health.

Xiaomi MiWatch

8 in 1 Baseus adapter. Whether you have a MacBook or a ultrabook Windows this accessory may be the best purchase you make this year. Basically, it is a usb-c hub with which you can expand connection possibilities of your equipment: includes three USB 3.0 ports, microSD card slot, USB-C, HDMI… There are several configurations to choose from.

Baseus 8 in 1 Adapter

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. We end our compilation of bargains with a drop of more than 100 euros in one of the most balanced 5G mid-range on the current scene. main chamber of 108 megapixelsscreen of 120Hzfast charging 67Wa Snapdragon 695… Raw power at a extremely competitive price.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

