45 years without Elvis Presley, I relived his last show and see the fabulous jewels of the King of Rock at auction

A new anniversary of the departure of the King of Rock is celebrated, a musical legend that is more relevant than ever thanks to the worldwide success of the film “Elvis”.

Like every year, the anniversary of the musician’s death is surrounded by memories and a popular pilgrimage to Graceland, a mansion that was Elvis’ residence from the age of 22 until his death.

The biographical film directed by Baz Luhrmann blew up theaters since its release on July 14, causing a revaluation of the image of Elvis Presley.

In this context, his ex-wife Priscilla announced that on August 27 a collection of the “King’s” jewels will go up for auction. It is a gift to her manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played in the film by Tom Hanks.

Priscilla Presley, 77, said she decided to support the auction in part because she was tired of seeing so many fake Elvis artifacts for sale.

The collection is made up of 200 items, including jewel-encrusted gold rings, cufflinks, watches and chains, which were brought together by GWS Auctions.

It also includes the guitar played by Elvis during his famous comeback television special (’68 Comeback Special), broadcast on NBC on December 3, 1968 and which marked the return of live performances by Presley, who had abandoned the tours seven years ago, when he devoted himself full time to his film career.

“There is so much product out there that is not authentic at all and that worries me. I want to know for sure that it will go to someone who will take care of it, I love it,” said the actress and businesswoman quoted by the ANSA agency .

Priscilla married Elvis in 1967, with whom she had an only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. The couple separated in 1972 and divorced in 1973.

Since his last concert at the Market Square Arena in Indianapolis (Indiana), the excesses led him to death in just two months.

The 18,000 spectators who saw him on June 19, 1977 would never have imagined that he would end his life with a cocktail of “legal” drugs in the bathroom of his Graceland mansion located in Memphis, Tennessee.

