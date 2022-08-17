38 years of ‘Escape or victory’. Felix Pinero

At the start of the 2022-2023 Spanish League, the first day of which was played this weekend, fans barely remember a few football games since it was invented by the English 158 years ago. For the Spaniards, their match of the century was the Spain-Netherlands, played in Johannesburg on July 11, 2010, which gave them their first and only World Championship in extra time with a goal from Iniesta. Nor should we forget that Spain had won the European Cup before and after the World Cup in South Africa. On June 29, 2008, in the Viennese Prater, La Roja won its second European Championship by beating Germany 1-0, with a goal from Torres. And on July 1, 2012, in kyiv, at the Poland-Ukraine European Championship, they beat Italy 4-0. It was a historic treble, reaching Germany after winning a World Cup and two European Championships in a row. Earlier, on June 21, 1964, Spain won its European Cup 2-1 against Yashin’s Soviet Union, at the “Santiago Bernabéu” stadium. That of 2012 was, therefore, his third European Cup for National Teams.

However, everyone remembers today, more than four decades after its premiere, “Escape or Victory”, the only football movie that all moviegoers have in their memory, beyond the other game of the century: the semifinal of the 1970 World Cup in Mexico between Italy and West Germany (4-3), five goals scored in extra time. The Azteca Stadium in the capital remembers with a bronze plaque what was described as the “game of the century”. Also in the last years of the 20th century, other sporting events, such as those played by Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​were known as “the match of the century”, a hyperbole of the term “El Clásico”, as they are known today.

On August 15, 1944, at the Colombes stadium in Paris, with a full house of fans from occupied France (50,000 spectators, according to Carlos Marañón in his book on the match, although there were 25,000 at the MTK Stadion in Budapest, in which the film was shot, given the poor state in which the old Colombes was), the German team plays a match against an allied team, whose players saw their careers cut short by the call-up in the middle of the war.

The screenwriter, Yablonsky, co-wrote the film’s script with Evan Jones after reading the article “Death Before Defeat” published in the “New York Times” in 1969, which detailed the legend of Dynamo kyiv during World War II, which would give for another separate book, like today. History repeats itself.

There are several defining phrases of the importance of the sport-king in the film. Major Karl von Steiner (Max von Sydow), a former German national team player before the war, watches Allied prisoners of war play football. His fans can. And he addresses Allied Captain John Colby (Micael Caine):

– “They are very enthusiastic,” Steiner points out to Colby.

– “Very bad, but yes, very enthusiastic.

– “Do you play games?”

– “Yes, we have League. Four divisions, and even international matches”.

– “International parties?”

– “Yes. England, Ireland, Wales and Scotland.

– “Is that what you call international matches? It would be international if they played against Germany.”

– “We would destroy them.”

The war has destroyed his sport. Steiner feels guilty.

– “What a pity that the war has ended his career.”

– “Interrupted”.

– “Hopefully yes”.

“Escape or Victory” is more than just a movie about soccer or about prisoners of war who entertain their confinement by playing soccer. Steiner says another lapidary phrase:

– “Countries should resolve their differences on a soccer field,” he says.

He informs the field commander of the conversation with Captain Colby and assures him that “Germany have never beaten England in football.” He remembers it perfectly. And that gives him free rein to organize the party. It would be a propaganda effect for Germany.

To give credibility to the soccer scenes, they commissioned Pelé to do the choreography on the pitch and began a process of recruiting professional soccer players. The search began in England, where they contact the legendary Bobby Moore (an old friend of Pelé). Later figures such as Ardiles or Deyna would be added. The allied team is made up of Robert Hatch (Sylvester Stallone, USA); Michel Filieu (Paul van Himst, Belgium), Jhon Colby (Michael Caine, England), Pieter van Beck (Coo Prins, Netherlands), Doug Clure (Russell Osman, England), Terry Brady (Bobby Moore, England), Arthur Hayes ( Jhon Wark, Scotland), Carlos Rey (Oswaldo Ardiles, Argentina), Sid Harmor (Mike Summerbee, England), Luis Fernández (Pelé, Brazil), and Erik Borge (Soren Lindsted, Denmark). Only two actors were part of the team. The rest were professional footballers with no acting skills.

At the break of the game, Germany won 4-0 against the Allied National Team. Then, the allies doubt. The French Resistance has managed to open the way to escape through the sewers of Colombes. Some doubt. “If you go, we all have to go.” Others appeal to the epic: “We can beat them.” At the end they return to the field after the break. Colonel Waldron, the highest-ranking Allied soldier in the prison camp, sees them leave, puts his head in his hands. The game ends in a four-goal tie, after a Chilean goal by Pelé, who applauds the older Steiner to the astonishment of the German bosses and officials who fill the gallery. The spectators erupt with shouts calling for victory: “Victoire, victoire!”, which the commanders of the prison camp chant. The public begins to sing “La Marseillaise”. Prisoners, but with dignity. Their country is theirs and not the one they want to impose on them. “Shut them up…” shouts a German chief.

In the end, the Swiss referee (neutral, according to the announcer) whistles a penalty against the allies. Hactch, the Allied goalkeeper, who had asked Captain Colby where he stood when a corner was taken against his goal, looks defiantly at the German goalkeeper. The stadium falls silent. Hatch for the penalty, jumps for joy and throws the ball to the center of the field. The match is over. The public invades the stadium and the evasion is consumed. The soldiers, overwhelmed by the crowd, can do nothing. Major Steiner watches the spectacle in amazement, while the rest of the German leaders and officers disappear from the stadium. Your goal has not been met. The Allies chose victory over escape, and Germany continued without beating England in football (now, the Allied National Team)… In Spanish cinemas, after Pelé’s draw, even the female spectators, immersed in the film with their companions, they asked him loudly to mark them another…

Felix Pinero.