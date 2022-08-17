301 medical social service interns and related careers arrive to the Isthmus

With the aim of expanding and strengthening care coverage to generate more and better access opportunities in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec region, the Oaxaca Health Services (SSO), through Sanitary Jurisdiction number two, received 301 interns of social service, coming from higher education institutions of the medicine career and related professions.

On behalf of the Secretary of Health, Virginia Sánchez Ríos, the jurisdictional chief, Ignacio Zárate Blas, welcomed the graduates who are joining the 2022-2023 cycle, whom he urged to work with professionalism, ethics and discipline when carrying out their duties. functions, in favor of the health of Isthmian families.

“In this new administration, working together, it is possible to generate equal opportunities for all, and thus maintain a better quality of life,” emphasized Zárate Blas, after mentioning that the above will strengthen care in rural health centers.

He explained that the 33 doctors, 178 nursing professionals, 38 dentistry, 20 psychology, seven nutrition, two physical therapy and one chemist who will be from today in different units that are covered by the SSO, will strengthen the care given to the population.

Follow us on YouTube!