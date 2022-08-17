2 movies to watch on Netflix if you liked Day Shift

Action movie “Day shift” has become a trend on Netflix and has become the most watched tape of the streaming service worldwide.

The JJ Perry-directed film premiered in Netflix last Friday and has quickly become the most watched on the streaming platform, dethroning “Corazón malheridos”, the romantic movie that had been dominating the top 10 for several weeks.

“A Los Angeles vampire slayer has a week to get his daughter’s school money and dental treatment. Earning a living these days could kill him,” says the synopsis of the film starring Jamie Foxx.

If you like me “Day shift” and you were left wanting more, here we recommend 2 similar movies that you cannot miss on Netflix:

jaws of the night

“Maw of the Night” is available on Netflix.

2021 movie available on Netflix. “A driver picks up two women who will spend a night out. But, upon discovering the true nature of his passengers, his only destiny will be to fight for his life,” indicates the synopsis of the film.

The film was directed by Adam Randall and stars Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry, Raúl Castillo, Alfie Allen, Sydney Sweeney, Megan Fox and Alexander Ludwig, among others. It has a duration of 109 minutes.

I Never Died

“He never died” can be seen on Netflix.

2015 film available at Netflix. “An immortal hermit, who although he needs human flesh tries to stay away from her, returns to the social world alongside a group of thugs and his lost daughter,” says the synopsis of the tape.

The film was directed by Jason Krawczyk and stars Henry Rollins, Booboo Stewart, Kate Greenhouse, Jordan Todosey, David Richmond-Peck, James Cade, Don Francks, Steven Ogg, among others. It has a duration of 97 minutes.

