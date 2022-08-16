Zara Home has the essential vintage lamp for your home

We know the importance of illumination in an interior design project. Because, to create a pleasant atmosphere at home, we must install both direct light (the one that focuses on a specific object or space) and indirect light (the one that falls more diffusely on walls, ceilings or floors). Combining both is when you get a really cozy atmosphere. And in it, Zara Home He wanted to surprise us in the best way.

In this sense, and very well seen for all the styles, colors and designs that we can have in our house, Zara Home has a complete catalog of lamps and lighting fixtures seeking maximum comfort to light our area in the most practical way… but that’s not all. And it is that, thanks to the current canons, we will find these ideas that look very good to decorate and fix your space to a beautiful and attractive place.

Zara Home lamps not only illuminate, they also decorate

Whether with lamps that bathe the entire room, with spotlights that concentrate their intensity on a certain point that you want to highlight, or with those systems and methods that allow you to create diffuse, indirect light, the importance of light is clear. Likewise, you can appreciate the excellent results that lighting offers through more decorative formulas and warm, something that the Zara Home store provides very well with highly regarded ideas.

For this reason, it is important when choosing a lamp for our living room or rooms in our house, a lamp that illuminates and creates an atmosphere of comfort and home. And if you want to know one of the best novelties available now in their stores, we ask you to be attentive because they have just launched a lamp that is giving a lot to talk about, and that we are sure will be the favorite of many homes.

This one from Zara Home is a globe-shaped lamp, modern and for great eye-catching

The best thing at home is lighting indirect and powerful that prevents dark corners and shadow areas from occurring and that are the cause of spaces looking smaller than they are. Good for the living room, the bedroom, the living room, the dining room… with everything, and very good to provide a renewed aspect to any room, this one that we are going to know is one that will mark a before and after in your environment, and that it will be nothing like opting for it.

The same is about the tripod floor lamp that with its design balloon shaped, which has become one of the best season lamps. It’s more; those who have already bought it (and who have made it the best seller of the moment in the online store) highlight above all its design that seems inspired by vintage-style lamps, but also, it is a high-quality product. Available in your electronic and physical stores, its price is €59.99.

Vintage style, works with 3 intensity levels

As you can see, this is a luxury piece that presents elements alluding to the 60’s, mainly due to its shape and manufacturing material, with 80% polyethylene and 20% iron for its shade and base, respectively. That’s what makes it so plausible for all styles, hence it works with LED light bulbs that are activated by batteries included with the purchase, which you can recharge whenever you need via a USB cable.

Also available in a desktop version, simpler but just as practical and efficient, allowing you to add more modernity to the light. Among its great features, moreover, is that it has a timer function between 40 and sixty minutes at the end of which it turns off automatically, all while you can adjust the system intensity with 3 levels: low, medium and high, and depending on it you can get from 4 to 72 hours of light without needing to recharge.