YouTuber has been destroying all the blocks in Minecraft for 5 years

Minecraft it has become the best-selling game of all time for several reasons. Largely because of the imaginative and amazing things its players keep doing with it, as someone is about to get yet another amazing first in the almost endless world of Minecraft. Destroy all the blocks on the map.

Those familiar with the sheer size of a map of Minecraft they will know how enormous this task is. It’s so late that the YouTuber doing this and calling himself Minthical has been doing it for five years.

In his latest streaming, he has revealed how close he is to completing this gigantic task, and that he expects it to come to an end as early as September. Above you can see the streaming in which Minthical has revealed how close he thinks he is to the conclusion of his trip with a duration of more than seven hours. The fact that it is a small fraction of that journey shows how important it is.

There is a moment during the stream where Minthical rates a few hundred thousand blocks as “pretty much nothing.” That is because the world that has been undermining for the past five years is made up of 45 million of them.

Minthical has been mining for so long that the mode he plays in is no longer available. A Classic World that has 862×862 blocks, so you have to mine more than 45 million in total. To make the task even more difficult, Minthical has been doing it in survival mode.

That means the picks you’ve been using end up breaking, and new ones have to be made. He has made thousands of them since he began this epic task, and now it seems that he is almost done.