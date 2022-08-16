You can make latex balloons in a certain version of ‘Minecraft’

ads

There really is no shortage of ways to get creative in Minecraft. While there are many items you can craft based on the materials and hints the game provides, players have continually found new and creative ways to use the block in different ways. For example, using some sticky pistons and slime blocks, you can make a flying machine to transport yourself or different materials around your world.

If you’re using the correct edition of Minecraft, you can even make certain chemical compounds, like latex. Read on to learn how to make latex.

Source: MojangIs it possible to make latex in ‘Minecraft’?

There are many different versions of Minecraft available to play, depending on what console you access the game from, but unfortunately, there is only one version of the game that allows you to make latex.

To create this material, you will need to play Minecraft Education Edition, which is only available for PC, iPad, Chrome OS, and select Mac operating systems. Based on the Bedrock edition of Minecraft, Education Edition is designed for use in classrooms and teach students subjects such as engineering, history, and other visual arts.

At this time, it is not possible to make latex or any latex-based items in the Bedrock or Java editions of Minecraft.

Source: TwitterThis is what you will need to make latex in ‘Minecraft’.

The reason players need to use the Minecraft Education Edition if they want to make latex is that they will need the compound creator, which is not available to players in any other version of the game. The Compound Creator allows you to combine different chemical elements to create items that are unique to the Education Edition, which also means you’ll be able to create certain items not found in your traditional Minecraft world.

To make latex specifically, you’ll want to combine five carbons and eight hydrogens, which is the chemical composition of latex traditionally. Since you are encouraged to stack elements in the compound builder to create these new elements, you will want to place a stack of five carbons next to a stack of eight hydrogens. Craft as many latex pieces as you like to make the items you want.

Source: Mojang via Fandom What can you do with latex in ‘Minecraft’?

Unfortunately, there isn’t much you can do with latex once it’s made in Minecraft Education Edition, though you can make different colored balloons out of it.

To make a balloon, you will need six pieces of latex, one piece of helium, one piece of lead, and a color dye of your choice, depending on what color you want your balloon to be.

On your workbench, lay out the six pieces of latex in the spaces to the left and right of the nine-by-nine grid. Place lead in the bottom center square, helium in the center square, and your dye of choice in the top center square. Once you’ve done this, you should have made a balloon.

Once it’s crafted, you can attach a balloon to a fence or to an animal (although not animals that can be tamed as pets). The balloon will stay on the fence as long as it doesn’t break, in which case it will float away into the sky. With some animals, like chickens, if you put a balloon on them, they will float up into the sky.

