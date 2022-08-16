WWE: the fan does not always have to decide

WWE is changing the formula of its weekly programs with the arrival of Triple H and the new controls. In recent years we had entered a limitless spiral, where the shortage of ideas was constant and unofficial news, such as layoffs or scandals, were of more interest than what was happening inside the ring.



Triple H has taken creative control and changed the dynamic of how things are done. The fans are excited and the talent hopeful. Friday Night SmackDown and, above all, Monday Night Raw, are other programs. The shows are unpredictable, the medium titles regain interest, women once again have a greater role and the audiences accompany. Everything indicates that things are going well.

Nevertheless, WWE is a business in which you must think long term and it’s made for a much more global audience, where there are more minds to satisfy. Despite having lost his touch as content director, Vince McMahon -or those around him- had the gift of being ahead of the times and knowing how to make the company work at all levels. Personally, as a fan, I never supported the way things were done, but I have to admit that WWE taught a great economic lesson.

By this I mean that Triple H is not perfect either. It seems that his goal is to give the fan everything they want, but is it a wise move? I mean, in two weeks we have seen the return of several fighters, such as Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai or Dexter Lumis, fighters from his NXT project. Until now, his style is based on bringing back fighters in what he believed in and redoing everything the fan has criticized about WWE in recent yearssuch as the misuse of some talents or the freezing of the women’s tag team division.

It seems like a perfect move and we have to praise some decisions that have been made in recent weeks. One of the ones that I have valued the most has been the fact of reconquering the intermediate titles: the United States and the Intercontinental. We went from having Tommaso Ciampa completely aimless to thinking he could dethrone Bobby Lashley on Raw. A slight change in the character, the addition of The Miz as manager and some details, such as the Harley Race outfit. It wasn’t that hard, was it? That is what has been requested for a long time and it is something of great value that we are going to recover. The same can apply to other talents, such as Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura and a long etcetera.

But we have also seen some weaknesses in the managementsuch as the booking by Liv Morgan. It’s true, the idea of ​​​​giving him the title was Vince’s, but he was gone two Fridays ago, when Liv Morgan cut such a disastrous promo after the public fell on her. I also didn’t see a standout reaction to Dexter Lumis’s appearance. Sorry, there was no reaction of any kind. Triple H has to learn that this is not NXT and that the public of Raw or SmackDown does not know the independent scene and even the NXT fighters. And I refer to the tests. However, do we have to retrain them? It seems good to me, but we will have to be attentive to the numbers.

I believe that the fan must be given everything they want, but that does not mean that the creative stops surprising and following the trend to the letter. WWE must be a product that the fan likes, but the fan should not always decide. The fans can indicate a trend, but the company must be in charge of putting the magic. With Vince McMahon it seemed like the company never gave the fan what he wanted (in recent years). On the contrary, it seems that Triple H gives the fan – mostly, not casually – everything he asks for. Triple H has to find a balance between himself and Vince McMahon, although this has only just begun. You have to give it more time.

