WWE Raw: Edge will face Damian Priest next week

WWE has confirmed two matches that will take place next week on Monday Night Raw, event to be held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario Canada. The two fights are added to the incorporation of Trish Startus, who will be part of the company’s tour of the country next weekend.



Edge will compete in the WWE ring again. He will face Damian Priest in a heads up after this week, on Monday Night Raw, Priest made fun of him and the public by threatening his appearance. It will be Edge’s first match since WWE Hell in a Cell.

The semi-final of the tournament for the Women’s Tag Team Championship will have a semi-final duel that could well be the final. The control girls IYO Sky and Dakota Kai will face Asuka and Alexa Blisswho defeated Nikki ASH and Doudrop in the quarterfinals this week.



WWE Raw card August 22, 2022



Semifinal of the tournament for the Women’s Championship in pairs

Control (IYO Sky and Dakota Kai) vs. Asuka and Alexa Bliss

Damian Priest vs. Edge

