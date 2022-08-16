WWE presents the financial results of the second quarter of 2022

In a conference call held this Tuesday, WWE has announced the economic results of the second quarter of 2022. Frank Riddick, Stephanie McMahon, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Nick Khan have made an appearance revenue of $328.2 million.

Next, we leave you a summary highlight of the results of WWE. You can see the official details here.

Revenue was $328.2 million ($333.24 in the first quarter), an increase of 24%; The operating result was 69.3 million (92.4 in the first quarter), an increase of 50%; and adjusted OIBDA1 was 91.5 million (111.7 in the first quarter), an increase of 34%.



Return of capital to shareholders for a total of 19.1 million dollars (38.9 in the first quarter), including the repurchase of shares and the payment of dividends.

Every WWE Premium Live Event (WrestleMania, WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell) was the most watched event in its history with increases of 60%, 49% and 45%, respectively, in unique national viewership on Peacock.

WWE, in connection with Fox’s Blockchain Creative Labs, launched its inaugural NFT sale on Moonsault, the company’s official NFT marketplace. The limited edition collection, which was tied to the Hell in a Cell event, sold out within 24 hours.

WWE announced its second “Next In Line” edition featuring 15 college athletes, further enhancing the company’s talent development program.

In July, WWE launched a new, enhanced digital platform for e-commerce and licensed products in connection with its long-term partnership with Fanatics.

Nick Khan answered some of the questions from shareholders and journalists on the conference call. The President of WWE revealed that the company is focused on the international markets of the United Kingdom, Australia and India, and assured that WWE is far from being in a recession process.

“We delivered strong financial results for the quarter, highlighted by record revenue and Adjusted OIBDA for a second quarter,” said Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, WWE Co-CEOs. “We continue to effectively execute our strategy, including hosting a record-breaking WrestleMania in early April. WrestleMania, as well as our other Premium Live Events (“PLEs”), including WrestleMania Backlash, Hell in a Cell, Money in the Bank and SummerSlam, have achieved record viewership for their respective events.These PLEs, coupled with strong viewership ratings for our flagship shows, Raw and SmackDown, continued to expand the reach of our brands and increase the value of our content.We are excited about recently announced management structure, including the appointment of Paul Levesque as WWE’s head of creative and talent, as we look to continue to increase monetization across multiple platforms through our media rights deals, both at the domestically and abroad, as well as our inaugural NFT shows at Moonsault, the official NFT marketplace for e WWE, and the recent launch of our new enhanced digital e-commerce platform in connection with our partnership with Fanatics.”

Frank Riddick, WWE Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, added: “In the quarter, we exceeded the upper end of our forecasts. Adjusted OIBDA increased 34%, reflecting revenue growth of 24%. Our strong financial results were primarily driven by our return to a full calendar of live events and our consumer products business. These items more than offset increased production, content-related, and other expenses. For 2022, we are raising our full-year Adjusted OIBDA guidance to a range of $370 million to $385 million.”

