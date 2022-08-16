WWE considered placing John Cena in the Evolution stable

John Cena, Randy Orton and Batista were incorporated into the main WWE roster to succeed in 2002. They were trained in Ohio Valley Wrestling, they knew each other well, but not everyone was going to follow the same path by being part of the main shows of the WWE. company.

In the year 2020, Arn Anderson explained the process of selecting the boys and their distribution on the roster. It was decided that Randy Orton and Batista would form a stable with Triple H and Ric Flair, known as Evolutionwhile John Cena continued his solo path. Writer Brian Gewirtz revealed more about it on the latest episode of the Kurt Angle podcast.

“This was discussed for maybe less than two minutes in a single writers’ meeting with Vince, but in a single meeting, in which there were hundreds, if not thousands, of meetings,” Gewirtz commented on the possibility of placing John Cena in the Evolution stable. “They decided that Randy Orton would be the fourth member. And, I remember, I don’t know if it was me who said it, someone said it: ‘What about that guy, John Cena, joining Evolution? What if we do that?”

“And again, it was shuffled around for a couple of minutes, and I think John, especially John at that particular time, was considered to have not found himself yet. There was talk of the fight with Kurt, so what, John? Ruthless Aggression’s? He did not finish convincing. He just didn’t fit in.”

As we mentioned, Arn Anderson explained in 2020 how the process of incorporating the three stars to the main WWE roster was. Anderson, who was part of the production team at the time, mentioned that Cena did not need a backup, while they did not perceive the same with Randy Orton and Batista. For that reason, they decided that both should work with more veteran fighters with the aim of continuing to grow.

