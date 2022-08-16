would not oppose Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure

According to reports from several British tabloids and dal Timesten Hag is not liking CR7’s overly self-centered behavior and conduct, coupled with the disastrous first seasonal releases of Red Devilsconvinced him to open up to a possible farewell of the attacker.

With the Premier League which started two weeks ago – where United collected two defeats against Brighton (1-2) and Brentford (4-0) – the former Ajax manager does not want to deprive himself of Ronaldo so easily. First he wants to secure another striker, even if at this point it is difficult to find first-tier strikers still free on the market.