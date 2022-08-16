would not oppose Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure
Erik ten Hag retrace his steps. The Dutch coach had in fact expressed his desire to hold back several times Cristiano Ronaldo to the Manchester Unitedbut in the last few hours he has changed his mind and would not oppose the sale of the Portuguese ace.
According to reports from several British tabloids and dal Timesten Hag is not liking CR7’s overly self-centered behavior and conduct, coupled with the disastrous first seasonal releases of Red Devilsconvinced him to open up to a possible farewell of the attacker.
In fact, Ronaldo intends to play the next Champions League and has been trying to force his departure for some time. At the beginning of the summer, for example, he was late in joining the retreat and later did not take part in the tour of the Red Devils. The drops that broke the camel’s back are the early farewell during the friendly against Rayo Vallecano and the tendency to isolate himself from the rest of the team group.
With the Premier League which started two weeks ago – where United collected two defeats against Brighton (1-2) and Brentford (4-0) – the former Ajax manager does not want to deprive himself of Ronaldo so easily. First he wants to secure another striker, even if at this point it is difficult to find first-tier strikers still free on the market.
