World Cup, Batistuta on Messi: “A good player, but he is not Jesus Christ”

The World Cup in Qatar is getting closer and closer and, just over three months after his debut, the former Argentine footballer Gabriel Batistuta gave an interview to La Nación in which he spoke of the Argentine national team and of its captain Lionel Messi. The former striker has in fact stated that the team should ease a little the pressure that carries the number 10 on their shoulders, in order to benefit from the way the whole squad plays: “For a long time we have given total responsibility to Messi“ he has declared Batigol. To then continue: “Yes, he’s a good player, but he’s not Jesus Christ“. According to the former of the Romenow the situation has changed and the comrades de the flea they feel freer by involving everyone on the pitch without always and only thinking about him.

Messi and the Argentina national team in Qatar 2022

Gabriel Batistuta he is convinced that the Argentine national team can reach high levels to the next World and reiterated that Messi will not be leaving the world of football anytime soon Why “His ability cannot be compared to that of anyone. Cristiano surpassed everything else for his mentality, thanks to the continuous work “. He then went on to say: “Messi will play well in this World Cup, and not because he could be the last, but because he surely would have liked to win the past ones too, but now he has a good team around him”.