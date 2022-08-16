Wolfgang Petersen, the director of “The Ship” and “The Neverending Story” has died | The German filmmaker was 81 years old

the german filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen has died at the age of 81.. The death of the director The endless story It occurred on Friday in Brentwood, California, but was released in the last few hours. He suffered from pancreatic cancer and died accompanied by his wife Marie Antoinette, with whom he was married 50 years.

Petersen was born in the German city of Emden on March 14, 1941, in the midst of World War II. He made his directorial debut in 1974 with the thriller one or the other of uswhich in 1977 followed The consequence.

In 1981 came the film that consecrated him: Boat. It was an epic of more than three hours long, in which he told the war from the point of view of a German submarine captain and his crew. The film earned him an Oscar nomination for best director..

https://content.jwplatform.com/previews/wQlTX9OT-buQgiLVC

The success of Boat It opened the doors of Hollywood for him. Thus, in 1984 he directed a film based on a novel by a compatriot, Michael Ende: children’s adventure story The endless story. It was another success, which became a classic of 80s cinema, supported by its special effects and the soundtrack by Klaus Doldinger (responsible for the music of Boat) Giorgio Moroder.

https://content.jwplatform.com/previews/sbzVtTPQ-buQgiLVC

A year later, Petersen flopped at the box office with my enemythe science fiction story starring Dennis Quaid and Louis Gossett Jr. Thus, a silence of six years ensued until the premiere of shattered in 1991, which also did not work at the public level.

However, he recovered in 1993 with in the line of firewhich featured Clint Eastwood, in one of the actor’s last roles under the orders of another director. The film, in which a veteran presidential bodyguard must prevent an assassination, was a success.

https://content.jwplatform.com/previews/TO5Ewkvd-buQgiLVC

In 1995 it was the turn of Outbreakwith Dustin Hoffmana film that became current in 2000 with the coronavirus pandemic. The film poses the spread of a deadly virus from the infection of humans through a monkey.

Then, in 1997, it was the turn of Presidential plane, in which Harrison Ford is the president of the United States who must face the hijacking of Air Force One in flight. In 2000 he hit theaters a perfect stormwith George Clooney.

https://content.jwplatform.com/previews/s0IWx6BC-buQgiLVC

Four years later, he directed Brad Pitt in Troy, his recreation of the Trojan War, with the star in the skin of Achilles. In 2006, it premiered Poseidonhis remake of one of the emblematic films of the catastrophe cinema of the 70s. His farewell as a director was with a comedy filmed in Germany, in 2016, four against the bank.