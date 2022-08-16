Wolfgang Petersen, director of The Neverending Story, Troy or The Perfect Storm, has died

Wolfgang Petersen, one of the most international German directors, has died at the age of 81, as a result of pancreatic cancer. Petersen has died accompanied by his wife of 50 years, Maria Antoinette, as reported in Deadline, and leaves behind a son and two grandchildren.

Wolfgang Petersen’s long filmography includes some of the most popular Hollywood commercial films of the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. The variety and magnitude of his films are surprising: The Neverending Story (1984), In the Line of Fire (1993), Air Force One (1997), The Perfect Storm (2000), Troy (2004) or Poseidon (2006).

For many, The Neverending Story is one of the most endearing films of their childhood and a true classic of fantasy cinema, although most of Petersen’s films were thrillers or catastrophe films, with the notable exception of Troythe Greek epic starring Brad Pitt, based on The Iliad and The Odyssey.

The film that made Petersen famous was Das Boot (The Submarine) 1981, a war film about a World War II submarine, which earned Petersen his only two Oscar nominations, for Director and Adapted Screenplay.

After Das Boot, all of Petersen’s films were American films shot in English. Other notable but lesser-known films include the sci-fi fable Enemy of Mine (1985) or the pandemic movie Outbreak (1995).

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price. start subscription

The 2006 Poseidon remake it was his last major studio film: it was neither a critical nor a box-office success, despite its special effects. But ten years later he returned to direct one last film in German, Vier gegen die Banka heist comedy.

Wolfgang Peteren was a director highly appreciated by the great stars who starred in his films, such as Clint Eastwood, Harrison Ford, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Rene Russo, Glenn Close, Mark Wahlberg, Dustin Hoffman, Morgan Freeman and Diane Lane.