Wolfgang Petersen, director of ‘The NeverEnding Story,’ dies at 81
German film director Wolfgang Petersenknown for making films like ‘The Submarine’ and ‘The Perfect Storm’ He passed away last Friday at the age of 81 at his home in Brentwood (Los Angeles, California) due to pancreatic cancer, as reported on Tuesday by specialized media in Hollywood.
With the film ‘El Submarino’ about submarine ships during World War II, starring Jürgen Prochnow, he got a BAFTA nomination and six Oscar nominations, including for best direction and best adapted screenplay.
Since then, the filmmaker has been a regular in Hollywood with films that were widely accepted, such as ‘The Neverending Story’ (1984).
Directed and co-written by Petersen, this film follows the adventures of little Bastian (Barrett Oliver) between reality and a world of fantasy.
Previously, his career had begun with the making of short films and movies that were shown on German television during the 1960s and 1970s.
He became a sought-after filmmaker
Halfway between action, thriller, and fantastic film productions, Petersen was behind such recognizable titles as ‘Enemy Mine’ (1985), ‘Shattered’ (1991), ‘In the Line of Fire’ (1993), ‘ Outbreak’ (1995), ‘Air Force One’ (1997), ‘The Perfect Storm’ (2001), ‘Troy’ (2004) and ‘Poseidon’ (2006).
Studio shoots of action movies, which at the time required complex technique, were one of Petersen’s strengths, and he became a sought-after filmmaker even by elite actors who wanted to work with him.
George Clooney, Morgan Greeman, Clint Eastwood, Glenn Close, Harrison Ford, Renee Russo, Brad Pitt, Diane Lane and Dustin Hoffman head the extensive list of famous actors who were placed under the orders of the German director during his career.
Funeral services following Petersen’s death will be held privately at the decision of his wife, Maria Antoinette, and their son, Daniel.