Wolfgang Petersen, director of ‘The NeverEnding Story,’ dies at 81









German film director Wolfgang Petersenknown for making films like ‘The Submarine’ and ‘The Perfect Storm’ He passed away last Friday at the age of 81 at his home in Brentwood (Los Angeles, California) due to pancreatic cancer, as reported on Tuesday by specialized media in Hollywood.

With the film ‘El Submarino’ about submarine ships during World War II, starring Jürgen Prochnow, he got a BAFTA nomination and six Oscar nominations, including for best direction and best adapted screenplay.

Since then, the filmmaker has been a regular in Hollywood with films that were widely accepted, such as ‘The Neverending Story’ (1984).

Directed and co-written by Petersen, this film follows the adventures of little Bastian (Barrett Oliver) between reality and a world of fantasy.

Previously, his career had begun with the making of short films and movies that were shown on German television during the 1960s and 1970s.