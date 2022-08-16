Wolfgang Petersen, director of films such as My Enemy or The Neverending Story, has passed away

Wolfgang Petersen’s career began in Germany in the 1960s and 1970s with short films and television movies before making it big in Hollywood.

famous film director Wolfgang Petersen He passed away at the age of 81 from pancreatic cancer. Deadline reports that Petersen died peacefully in the arms of his wife, Mary Antoinette, at his Brentwood residence on Friday, August 12. Born March 14, 1941, he began his film career in Germany in the 1960s and 1970s with short films and television movies before coming to the attention of Hollywood with The Submarine (Das Boot). Das Boot was nominated for six Emmy Awards, with Petersen nominated for Adapted Screenplay and Directing. The film was also nominated for a BAFTA Award and a DGA Award.

With The Neverending Story 1984 Y Enemy of Mine 1985his amazing resume includes movies like In the Line of Fire 1993, 1995 outburst, Air Force One (The President’s Plane) from 1997, The perfect storm of 2000, 2004 Troy Y 2006 poseidon.

The surprising career of Wolfgang Petersen

Wolfgang Petersen looked back on his Hollywood career with German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), where he discussed what he was most proud of and what disappointed him the most.

“I am very proud of The Perfect Storm. That was a concept that was very difficult to achieve because it was so expensive,” Petersen said. “It was the biggest storm ever shown. And the story: I mean six guys on the Andrea Gail boat, who, in the end, as we all know, die.”

“We got a lot of calls from people saying, ‘Wolfgang, don’t go crazy. This can’t work. This is a summer movie, a $150 million movie. And they all die in the end? Re crazy? Can you at least have one, like Mark Wahlberg, who survives in the end?’ But we did. Terry Semell [entonces de Warner Bros.] He said, ‘You don’t change a thing, Wolfgang.'”

Regarding the film that he regretted the most, he named Poseidon. “What I probably shouldn’t have done is the Poseidon movie. I was on a roll at the time. In the Line of Fire, Blast, President’s Plane, The Perfect Storm, Troy – I did all these movies back to back, and each one was more successful than the last. Five in a row. So they said, ‘Wolfgang can do anything. Just give him all the money, we’ll be fine.’ But it was not like that. I shouldn’t have, because it just doesn’t work that way. At some point you fail.”

Wolfgang Petersen is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marie Antoinette, their son Daniel, and two grandchildren.