Wolfgang Petersen dies at 81, the director of ‘The Neverending Story’, ‘Troy’ or ‘The Submarine’

the german manager Wolfgang Petersen He passed away last Friday, August 12. at 81 years old due to pancreatic cancer at his residence in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, as confirmed by media such as Deadline or Variety. At the time of death he was in the arms of his second wife. Mary Antoinette 51 years old, and with whom he married in 1978 (his first wife was the German actress Ursula Sieg, from 1970 to 1978).

Born in Emden, a small town in northern Germany, he surprised the world in 1981 with the war film The submarine, which was even nominated for six Oscars, including best direction, and would also become a cult title. Three years later, he achieved a blockbuster especially in Europe with his adaptation of the classic fantasy adventure The endless story from 1984.

Although in his beginnings he began in the 60s and 70s directing telefilms in his country of origin, and his career is barely made up of a dozen feature filmsin addition to the extended version as a television series of three episodes and almost five hours of The submarine, leaves a huge mark also in regard to his work for Hollywoodin which he always tried to combine commerciality with quality.

And despite the fact that his next film, the science-fiction proposal my enemy 1985, for the 20th Century Fox studios and still enjoying the success of The endless storyIt was a resounding commercial failure. It would be followed by a good string of titles that did achieve the approval of critics and the public.

Harrison Ford President and Clint Eastwood Bodyguard

For this he had to wait six years. In 1991 the thriller was released The night of broken glassin 1992 the excellent thriller in the line of fire starring Clint Eastwood in the role of escort and bodyguard of the President of the United States, in the 1995 film about pandemics Pop with Dustin Hoffman, and in the 1997 action film Air Force One with Harrison Ford serving as president, also from the United States.

Wolfgang Petersen (right) with Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit and actress Diane Kruger at the presentation of the director’s cut of ‘Troy’ at the Berlinale 2007. GTRES

In the year 2000 he burst into the marine adventures, based on a tragic true event, of The perfect Storm with George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg, and he was also not averse to directing a blockbuster of epic adventures set in classical Greece as it was Troy with Brad Pitt playing Achilles and released in 2004. It would follow in 2006 Poseidonremake of the classic disaster movie The Poseidon Adventure of 1972, which nevertheless passed unnoticed through theaters. And his last job was the German production four against the bank from 2016.

outside the scope of management, He also stood out as a producer and screenwriterfor example, participating in the adaptations of the scripts of The endless story Y The submarinethe movie which earned him the two Oscar nominations he received throughout his careerone for his aforementioned work as a director and the other as a screenwriter.

