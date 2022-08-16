Will Smith’s indifference to Jada Pinkett, now she is the one who ‘chases’ him – Metro World News

Will Smith reappeared with Jada Pinkettfive months before the awards Oscarwhere he received his first award as best Actorand at the same time it became one of his most bitter nights, after the rejection he received from the public and the industry for hitting ChrisRock, after he made fun of his wife’s baldness.

After that episode, the couple was harshly criticizedespecially the actress, who far from accompany him Y support him, showed his rejection and mentioned that she didn’t need help from a husband after the comedian’s comment.

Also, Jade has been in charge of airing the marital problems they have had over the years, such as their infidelities and her refusal to marry the actor.

fans of Will criticized the way in which the father of her children expresses herself and was branded as “toxic”, so they recommended the famous end their relationship of more than 20 years.

Will Smith and his indifference to Jada Pinkett

Though Will has not put an end to their relationship, during his appearance it has been possible to see the indifference that he drives towards her, because far from accompanying her he decided to advance his step, while she takes him from behind trying to go by his side.

She was photographed walking around Malibu, California, what is supposed to be their first appearance together and where the rumors of divorce.

The opinions of netizens they did not wait and although many criticized to continue by his side, others highlighted the way he has treated her and how this time it is she who tries to follow him.

Unlike other opportunities where Smith He has been a true gentleman and has always put her first.

“And who says they are together? I see @willsmith walking and the lady behind as if it were part of her tail, she holding on to him so as not to fall, I see that!”, “He doesn’t have it by hand, did you see??? She does not deserve it”, “someone noticed that he is indifferent to her”, “they are still together, but it shows that he does not give her the same place as before”, they commented.