Will Smith returns to public life after his assault on Chris Rock

Lto the slap he gave him Will Smith a Chris Rock in the middle of the gala Oscar It was the most important event so far this year and the most impressive event in the history of the Academy Awards. After that scenario, the image of the famous actor was diluted and little is known about him, until now.

To the actor and winner of the Oscar he was seen in the restaurant Nobu Malibu, Californiabeside Jada Pinkett Smith andn his return to public life. Both were photographed in this establishment and it was the first time that Will Smith was shown to the general public.

From March 27, day of the gala of the Oscarspecifically at the gala party, was the last time he was seen Will Smith surrounded by people publicly. According to a source close to the couple, both opted for keep a low profile and supporting each other.

“Family is everything to them,” they say about Will and Jada

“Will is fine. He spends a lot of time with Jada. He is very happy with all your support. They are very close and help each other. Family is everything to them,” the source confessed to People magazine. In addition, the confidant assures that the actor “He has learned a lot in the last few months.”.

In fact, a few days ago, Will Smith published on his social networks a video where he apologized publicly and directly to ChrisRock, further noting that Jada Pinkett was not a cause of her anger.