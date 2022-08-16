Will Smith is that you? This man is just like the actor from “Man in black”

Surely throughout your life you have imitated your favorite artist at least once and imitations are currently very much at the forefront, but can you imagine being born practically identical to a famous actor? Hollywood?

This happened to Yhasual Avila a man of Venezuelan origin who lives in Peru and that he has been confused countless times with Will Smith, because they look like twins, so people who see him on the street think he is the actor from “Men in black”.

Due to the above, thousands of people have taken photos and videos with Avilawhich have already gone around the world through social networks where it has gained great popularity.

Will Smith’s double on social networks

As we discussed earlier, not only do people notice the resemblance between Yhasual Avila and the actor from Hollywood, but the same man of Venezuelan origin knows it, so he does not miss the opportunity to go out into the streets characterized as the characters he has played throughout his career Will Smith.

However, twice as Will Smith Before becoming a celebrity on social networks, in his native Venezuela he dedicated himself to caring for citizens as he was a motorized police officer.

Ávila remembers that he has always received comments about his resemblance to Will Smith, he even assures that when he was a policeman he was called the “BadBoy” This alludes to the film that starred that actor called “Bad boys (Two rebel policemen)”.

Will Smith in controversy

In recent months much has been said about Will Smith due to his behavior at the Oscar awards gala, after the actor hit his colleague and friend Chris Rock when he made a sad joke about his wife’s alopecia Jada Pinkett.

Before this painful moment Jada Pintkett Smith He spoke on social networks about his infidelity to the actor, so Will Smith has been very vulnerable.

Despite all of the above, a few hours ago some images came to light where the actor from “Men in Black” Despite the rumors of separation that existed after the events discussed above, this makes it clear that the couple could be giving each other a second chance.

