Will Smith and Jada Pinkett reappear together after the slap to Chris Rock at the Oscars

Five months after the famous slap of Will Smith a Chris Rock at the gala of Oscar, the protagonist of “Soy Leyenda” has reappeared in public. During this time, he decided to get away from the media spotlight and rediscover himself to order his ideas after the incident that went around the world.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars held at the Dolby Theater 03/29/2022 PHOTO: AMPAS / ZUMA PRESS / CONTACTOPHOTO AMPAS / ZUMA PRESS / CONTACTOPHO

Now he has reappeared with his wife, Jada Pinkett. The marriage has been photographed walking together in Malibu, California. The Oscar winner wore black cap, a navy blue polo shirt, matching pants and white sneakers, while his wife wore black, also sneakers, a shirt tied around her waist. Both of them cordially greeted the fans they encountered as they passed.

Chris Rock, center, a few days after Will Smith’s slap in the face. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) PHOTO: Mary Schwalm AP

“Will it’s okay. She spends a lot of time with Jada. He is very happy with all the support from her. They are very United and they help each other. The family it is everything for them”, assured a source close to the family to the magazine Peopleafter slapping Rock. Will feels that “He has learned a lot in the last few months”, he added.

“I want to tell you Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable. I’ll be here when you’re ready to talk to me.”Smith mentioned in an interview with NBCnews, Recently.