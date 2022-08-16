Will Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott be in the next fight between ‘Canelo’ Álvarez?

The third fight between Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin has generated great attraction due to the “war” they had previously and also because of the tension they have shown in the heads-up towards their next fight.

The next confrontation between Álvarez and Golovkin will take place on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, however, the party that the Mexican boxer prepares for the end of the event is one of the most talked about.

His “After Party” will take place in a luxury hotel, where various celebrities will meet, such as rapper Travis Scott, who will take the stage to offer a special show to guests who decide to buy their tickets.

It will be at Resorts World in Las Vegas, and access tickets will be few, and the cheapest cost is 1,400 dollars, with a minimum consumption of 7,000 dollars. Others are priced at $2,000, with a minimum spend of $10,000 per table, among others.

It should be noted that the last time “Canelo” won and celebrated in a big way, he did it together with the current Formula One champion, Max Verstappen, who is a teammate of the Mexican driver “Checo” Pérez in the Red Bull team.