Will Austin Butler be able to win the Oscar for his performance in Elvis? – Rock pop

Many of those who have gone to see Elvis, They leave thinking the same thing: “Austin Butler deserves an Oscar for his performance.” And it is that the young actor took the world by surprise with his transformation into the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, in which he is already one of the most talked about performances of the year.

Also, It meets enough points that the Academy loves and could surely award at the next ceremony. However, is it too early to talk about an Oscar? In Rock & Pop we tell you thatWhat do the current bets say.

Will Austin Butler win the Oscar?

A few years ago, nobody would have thought that Austin Butler could win an Oscar. After all, the 30-year-old actor had mostly teen series credits and his career wasn’t aimed at serious movies and for awards season.

However, after seeing Elvis, many already shout that the statuette for Best Leading Actor is for him. And it is that, even those who have criticized the biographical film end up applauding her performance, ensuring that it is the best of the successful film.

Points in favor:

In Elvis, Austin Butler does three things that the Academy: He physically transforms himself thanks to makeup and prosthetics, plays a historical character as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll and sings many of the songs himself. in the film.

Plus, her acting is about as maximalist as it gets. If we see the last winners, Will Smith, Joaquin Phoenix, Gary Oldman, Leonardo DiCaprio, etc.the Academy loves to reward actors who cry and scream much of the story.

Austin Butler also has a background in the Oscar Awards. A few years ago, Rami Malek won for playing Freddie Mercury in the Queen movie, Bohemian Rhapsody, proving that the Academyma reward this type of film.

Nevertheless, Elvis has much better reviews than Bohemian Rhapsody, although far from being a global acclaim. This could give Austin Butler another boost to take the statuette at the 2023 ceremony.

One of the great points of Elvis is that It has been a complete success with the audience and the public loves it. More than $260 million dollars worldwidebecame the highest-grossing original drama since the pandemic began.

Points against:

Unfortunately, Austin Butler has a big drawback for the 2023 Oscars: His age. At only 30 years old, the actor struggles with multiple statistics that show that the Academy always prefers to award older and established players.

Also, actors andn their competition meet these requirements. According to GoldDerby, the favorite to win is still Hugh Jackman by The Son, while Brendan Fraser follows him with The Whale. However, Austin Butler is in a comfortable third position.

ANDIt’s very likely that Elvis Don’t be an Academy favorite. With a 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, it has a decent approval, but not enough compared to the most beloved by the Oscars. Nevertheless, this did not stop Rami Malek.

Austin Butler’s chances at the Oscars really depend on two things. First, that he maintains the support of the audience, those who strongly campaign for him. Second, and perhaps more importantly, that Hugh Jackman and Brendan Fraser don’t overshadow it with their performances.





