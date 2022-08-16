Why not delete all messages from the WhatsApp app?

WhatsApp, why not delete all messages from the app?

Today we will let you know the reason why you should not remove the messages of the famous WhatsApp application, so pay close attention and continue reading so that you are aware.

As you can see, WhatsApp continues to be one of the most downloaded fast messaging applications in the world.

Currently there are more than 12 billion users who chat and exchange messages, photos, videos and even fun stickers.

However, it is important to mention that there is a detail that you should know before you are surprised and it is the function to delete WhatsApp messages for everyone.

And if you still don’t know why you should never do it, you’re in luck, since here we give you a series of guidelines.

The first reason is that some use WhatsApp Plus and this modified application has a function that allows you to view the messages that you have decided to delete for everyone.

Similarly, other people have an application that also allows them to check the deleted texts on WhatsApp.

These are usually stored on their smartphones and the worst thing is that there is no way to really know if that person has WhatsApp Plus or a third-party app installed.

For this reason, we recommend that you think carefully about what you are going to write on WhatsApp or else you may regret having sent it and deleted it after a while.

On the other hand, if you want to know if another person is looking at your WhatsApp, what you should know is that WhatsApp can be opened in up to 4 devices different.

For this, it is necessary to scan the QR code to access the conversations, many times we forget to close our chats on a work computer or laptop.

As a consequence, anyone can not only see your conversations, but also carry out activities that you do not want on WhatsApp.

To do this, go to WhatsApp and click on the three dots in the upper corner, now go to “Linked devices” and at that moment you will see all the terminals or PCs where you have opened your WhatsApp.

If you do not remember them, it is better that you delete them all so that your chats are closed on all those sides, that way you will have more protected your WhatsApp.