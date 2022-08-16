Why did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up?

kim kardashian returned to singleness again. The announcement of the termination of her courtship with the comedian Peter Davidson It took the international show business by surprise, because despite the rumors that the couple was happier than ever, they seemed happy to be together.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson did not reach a year of relationship. The official communication says that they love each other very much and that they remained as friends. Photo: Getty

But before completing a year of dating, Kim and Pete decided to break up, and according to several sources, including, AND! News, The official version is that although the couple’s love ended, they would remain friends. According to what was said at the time, the multiple work commitments of both made it increasingly difficult to spend time together.

It may interest you: Kim Kardashian did not damage Marilyn Monroe’s dress, according to the Ripley museum

What happened to Kim Kardashian?

Immediately, along with the ‘official’ communication, a series of theories began to be woven, based on statements that Kim’s relatives delivered to different media outlets, of course, unofficially. One of them has to do with the impact that the age difference between Kim and Pete. She is 41 years old and he is 28, and despite posing happy and in love, as happened at the Met Gala, where the comedian was proud to show off his girlfriend, dressed in the impressive Marilyn Monroe suit, inside the relationship things were not going so well. “Pete is more spontaneous and impulsive, and he wants Kim to fly to New York, or wherever he is, to meet him at any time. But Kim has four children and it’s not that easy for her. She needs to be focused on her family.”a source told Page Six. This type of situation ended up tiring the socialite and businesswoman, who, apparently, would also be dealing with other internal situations. The model is said to have made her last ditch effort to salvage her relationship with the former host of Saturday night Live and flew from Los Angeles to Australia to spend a few romantic days with him at a resort located in Daintreee.

Another factor, although many sources, despite the official version, do not consider it so decisive, is the distance, since Pete shoots the movie in Australia. Wizards!along with Orlando Bloom, who these days has become the cloth of tears of the New Yorker.

Pete Davidson, goodbye to his dreams with Kim Kardashian

After the breakup, while Kim is working and has been seen starring in stunning photo shoots, Pete seems to need some extra help to get out of this rut. According to Entertainment Weekly, Davidson is in therapy, because in addition to the estrangement with Kim, he must deal with Kanye West, the ex-husband of his now ex, who throughout the relationship harassed him on social networks, starred in controversial messages around him that made him fear for his life. The last of them appeared on the singer’s Instagram, “Skete Davidson Dead at 28″alluding not only to the nickname he gave Pete since his relationship with Kardashian became known, but also to his age when he broke up with Kim, mother of his four children, North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint.

It may interest you: Kim Kardashian revealed her truth with Kanye West

Pete Davidson does not seem to be doing very well these days, as everything seems to indicate that he did not expect his romance with Kim Kardashian to come to an end. The comedian, who had fit perfectly into the demanding Kardashian clan, had also gotten tattoos “My girl is a lawyer”showing pride in his girlfriend’s professional career, and had commented that he was ready to take another important step with her: having children.