Why did Dwayne Johnson ask that Black Adam not appear in Shazam?

If Warner Bros. had gone ahead with its original plans, Dwayne Johnson would have made his DC movie debut in 2019. But “The Rock” advocated that Black Adam and Shazam’s origin stories be developed independently, instead. instead of crossing them immediately on screen.

In an interview with Vanity Fairthe actor explained why he considered that including him in that film would have been detrimental to his character, despite the fact that the duo have a shared history in the comics.

“When we got the first draft of [¡Shazam!]it was a combination of Black Adam Y Shazam: Two origin stories in one movie,” Johnson said. “That was the goal, so it wasn’t a complete surprise. But when I read that, I knew in my gut: ‘We can’t do this movie like this. We would be doing incredible damage to Black Adam.’ It would have been nice for Shazam to have two origin stories converge into one movie, but it wasn’t good for Black Adam.”

Dwayne Johnson was linked to a potential project of Shazam! since 2008, but her position as a star in Hollywood had been strengthened by the time production began. The film began its formal development in 2014 with the script including both the titular hero and Black Adam. By 2017, it was reported that Johnson would instead star in a solo project with his character.

In the end, Shazam! (2019) included only a brief allusion to Black Adam, when the wizard recalls that he once gave his abilities to a person who used them to take revenge on the world.

“I made a phone call [a Warner Bros.]”, mentioned Dwayne. “I said, ‘I have to share my thoughts here. It’s very unpopular…’ because everyone was like, ‘Hey, this script is great, let’s do this movie.’ I said, ‘I really think you should do Shazam!, make that independent film in the tone that you want. And I also think we should separate [a Black Adam]’”.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam It will also feature star performances from Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone) and Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate).

Black Adam It will be released on October 20 in theaters in Latin America.