WhatsApp Plus, latest version 2022: download the APK for free and install the application on Android | August | WhatsApp Plus Blue 2022 | NMRI EMCC | Peru pe | Colombia with | Mexico mx | United States USA USA | SPORT-PLAY

whatsapp plus is the unofficial version of the well-known Meta instant messaging application that has been updated to a new version with many new features and improvements for all users. In this note we will tell you how you can install it for free and you will be able to review step by step how to get the app for free to enjoy all the features it has for Android phones.

In order to install WhatsApp Plus 2022 on your smartphone, you must not have the original application on your mobile, since your account could be banned. You also have to know that there are many dangerous download links and you could damage your cell phone, so it is advisable to access reliable websites as we will let you know later.

What is the link to download WhatsApp Plus?

WhatsApp Plus is not an official app, therefore, it is not in the Smartphone Store. In order to install it on your cell phone, you must download the APK and then we will show you the steps so you can do it:

First, download the new APK in this link .

. Then, install the APK and activate the option to install to unknown sources on Android.

You should keep in mind that when you download an application from outside the Google Play Store you must activate unknown sources.

Therefore, you must follow this path to activate it: Settings – Security – Unknown sources – Accept.

Finally, run the .apk file so that everything is ready and you can use the app.-

What is needed to download WhatsApp Plus?

First, you need a smartphone with an Android operating system connected to the Internet to be able to download the APK of WhatsApp Plus with the steps that we gave you above. Also, remember that the app is about 40-50MB in size, but when you install it you will probably need to have more space to store your chats and media files that are sent.

What things can be done with WhatsApp Plus?

WhatsApp Plus offers more customization features than its official version. It has the ability to schedule messages, activate “airplane mode” within the app and access to more emoticons that you can share in all your chats.

Another advantage of having this application is that it has a greater capacity to send multimedia files. The app allows you to send up to 50 MB, compared to 16 MB in the original app.

There are also more features like turning off read receipts and choosing which contacts can see it. Also, you can hide the phrase “online”. On the other hand, it is possible to activate notifications when the contacts connect and change the color and font in the chats.

