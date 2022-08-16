What’s so special about Gal Gadot’s luxurious car?

Gal Gadot became one of the highest grossing actresses of the moment. Thanks to this, she was able to access a great fortune, with which she added several high-end cars to her garage. She then learns what is so special about one of these vehicles that she drives.

August 16, 2022 2:32 p.m.

Gal Gadot saw his career catapulted after giving life to Gisele Yashar in various installments of the saga Fast and furiousstarring Vin Diesel, Paul Walker Y Michelle Rodriguez, among others. This character allowed him access to great leading roles, such as that of Diana Prince, wonder-womanin the DC Extended Universe.

Since then, film production companies offer her lucrative contracts for her to be part of their films. With large salaries received, Gadot was able to satisfy his passion for high-end cars, adding different types of vehicles to your garage. Among them, stands out the Tesla Model X. Find out what is special about this car, below:

1) Your interior

The interior of Gal Gadot’s Tesla Model X.

The Tesla Model X has a comfortable and spacious cabin which can fit a maximum of 7 passengerssitting on luxurious seats of Synthetic leather. In this way, it is an ideal car for the Israeli actress, since she can walk with her entire family, made up of her husband yaron varsano and his three daughters, Maya, Soul Y Daniella.

2) Your engines

The electric motors of the Tesla Model X.

The Model X that drives who gives life to the Wonder Womanhas two electric motors: one front-wheel drive and one rear-wheel drive. They are capable of generating a combined power of 671 horsepowerto accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds and reach a 250km/h top speed.

3) Your price

Gal Gadot with her Tesla Model X.

To get hold of this luxurious car, the actress had to shell out a sum of 140 thousand dollars. Although it is a very high amount for any of us, it must be taken into account that only for your participation in Red alert (Red Notice in English), where he performed alongside Dwayne Johnson Y Ryan ReynoldsGadot took a bag of $20 million.