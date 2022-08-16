What to watch today on TV? Tuesday, August 16, 2022 | TV

13.10 / TCM

‘Class’

Among them murs. France, 2008 (128 minutes). Director: Laurent Cantet. Interpreters: François Bégaudeau and students from the Françoise Dolto Institute.

Contemporary cinema can still perform miracles. They come from the hand of filmmakers like Laurent Cantet, author of previous peaks like Human resources, The use of time Y To the south. Class, a film about the difficulties of teaching and learning, explores the ins and outs of a classroom in a Parisian high school; also in the miseries, failures and occasional joys of the teacher’s work. An example of committed cinema, of course, but also an expressive peak that reworks reality in order to create documentary fiction from absolute naturalness: the teenagers who star in the film abide by certain cinematographic guidelines set by the director, but they themselves also participate in the creation of their interventions before the camera. Before them, François Bégaudeau, who plays himself, is the tenacious teacher who guides them, who must understand them as much as admonish them. The class is an example of magical, vivid, emotional, painful cinema.

15.25 / Paramount Network

‘AI Artificial Intelligence’

AI USA, 2001 (146 minutes). Director: Steven Spielberg. Cast: Haley Joel Osment, Jude Law, Frances O’Connor.

Stanley Kubrick matured for years the project of Artificial intelligence. In the story beats the idea of ​​the inevitable loneliness of the individual, the basis of many of the director’s masterpieces. However, the passage of time would leave its filming in the hands of Spielberg. Under his gaze, the story of a robot boy who is capable of feeling love and pain becomes a double feature: during its first hour, he skillfully reconstructs Kubrick’s visual style. The rest of the footage becomes a sordid tale that peers into the abyss of tragedy, a metaphor for a society as orphaned as the child protagonist.

17.35 / Movistar Spanish Cinema

‘Mondays in the sun’

Spain, 2001 (117 minutes). Director: Fernando León de Aranoa. Cast: Javier Bardem, Luis Tosar, José Ángel Egido, Nieve de Medina, Celso Bugallo.

A group of characters marked by the lack of work, or its precariousness, lives in Mondays in the sun; all of them are united by unbreakable ties in which solidarity is law. The great Fernando León encourages them and casts upon them a look that is as complicit as it is tender. This is how a film is born, impregnated in all its shots with an unprecedented emotion, which is a brave song to commitment, dignity and, above all, the ability to stand firm. Mondays in the sun it becomes not only a call to resistance and rebellion, but also an explosion of true and luminous cinema.

19.30 / Four

Basketball: Spain-Lithuania, from Gran Canaria

The Spanish basketball team faces a new friendly match in its preparation for the Eurobasket in September. Spain faces Lithuania at the Gran Canaria Arena, in another duel that will serve to take the pulse of the team, in which the Spanish coach, Sergio Scariolo, still has to rule out some of the group of players called up.

22.00 / Hollywood

‘Value of law’

True Grit. USA, 1969 (122 minutes). Director: Henry Hathaway. Cast: John Wayne, Kim Darby, Glen Campbell.

For the younger fans, admirers of the remake Filmed by the Coens in 2010, it will be refreshing to revisit this vintage Henry Hathaway film, which earned John Wayne his only Oscar. While the Coens opted for somber images and turbidity, Hathaway played with nostalgic sensations, with a remarkable sense of landscape and with Wayne’s imposing image, which fills his endearing character with intensity.

22.10 / AMC

‘Syrian’

USA, 2005 (125 minutes). Director: Stephen Gaghan. Cast: George Clooney, Matt Damon, Jeffrey Wright.

The globalized economic power extends tentacles throughout the planet and moves its interests on a business board that plays with figures and also with human lives. Syrian plunges into the filth of an inhuman and savage world, into the intricate ups and downs of the oil companies that play political and financial cards. And it unfolds a motley range of plots that shape an angry and committed film, shaken by flashes of violence, drenched in bitterness and desolation. A narrative puzzle almost impossible to grasp, as complex as it is exciting, with superb staging, supported by an iron script and an exceptional group of actors, including an overwhelming George Clooney.

22.25 / The 1

‘Command to the sun’, from Menorca to Barbate

reporters from Command to the sun disembark this week in Menorca to visit its wild coves, enjoy its sunsets and attend one of the oldest summer festivals, in which two hundred horses and their riders defy gravity and heat in the streets surrounded by thousands of of visitors. Later, heading south, they will arrive in Barbate, open to the sea for 25 kilometers, where they will visit the Torre del Tajo and taste their famous tuna.

22.30 / WE ARE

‘the flat’

Spain, 1959 (87 minutes). Director: Marco Ferreri. Interpreters: Mary Carrillo, José Luis López Vázquez.

Marco Ferreri, later terror of critics and audiences with provocations like the big feast Y Goodbye to the male It was already completely radical in its beginnings. What happens is that the packaging was less aggressive: the flat, co-written with Rafael Azcona and severely mutilated by the censors, it portrays the bitter Spanish society of the time thanks to the odyssey experienced by a couple looking for a flat: the solution will be for the groom to marry an old friend in order to greedily inherit. A splendid costumbrista story, sadly current, that exudes vitriol.

22.30 / The Sixth

New episodes of ‘SIX’

The Serie SIX is based on the stories of ‘SEAL Team Six’, one of the top counter-terrorist units in the US Armed Forces. Tonight’s two episodes chronicle the team’s task of freeing hostages while Caulder begins rehabilitation after being wounded in combat. In addition, the SEALs will be required to conduct a prisoner exchange in Chechnya.

22.45 / Four

Two installments of the ‘9-1-1′ series

Los Angeles emergency teams face new avatars in this double installment of 9-1-1. In the first episode, Michael becomes an amateur detective after observing strange behavior in a nearby apartment. The second recounts how 9-1-1 goes to an airport runway when a stewardess reaches the limit with the passengers on her flight. Meanwhile, Maddie and Chimney have to make an important decision about their baby.

22.45 / Antenna 3

A new installment of ‘Brothers’ arrives

Orhan tells Sengül that he is going to divorce her and they begin to lead separate lives. This is one of the narrative threads of Brothers in tonight’s installment, which also recounts how Ömer already works for Akif and has only one goal: to get rich. It is his birthday and his brothers are waiting for him at home to celebrate, but he has other plans and celebrates a party at Ayse’s house with his new friends.

