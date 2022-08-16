What to watch: Featured movies and series of the week on Netflix

Taking advantage of the holiday, review the titles of the series and movies that have their premiere on the platform during this week.

Films

Fragmented

A man with multiple personalities kidnaps three girls, who must escape before his newest and most dangerous identity takes over. Available from August 16.

death suits him

Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep star in this comedy about the quest for eternal youth and the consequences of obsession and envy. Available from August 16.

my two lives

At her college graduation, Natalie’s life is divided into parallel realities after taking a pregnancy test. What will her future hold? Available from August 17.

The lifeguard

Mauricio is a lifeguard on a Chilean beach, where vacationers do not want to obey orders and he refuses to take risks for those who do not pay attention to him. Available from August 19.

sets

where there was fire

Clues to his brother’s murder lead Poncho to a firehouse, where he finds romance, family…and danger. Available from August 17.

echoes

Ever since they were little girls, a pair of twins secretly exchanged lives. But their world falls apart when one of them disappears. Available from August 19.

Soul

After losing her memory in an accident that killed almost all her classmates, Alma tries to discover what happened that day… and recover her identity. Available from August 19.

Glow Up: Season 4

Ten new entrants test the limits of their creativity and overcome challenges of all kinds to reach the top of the world of makeup. Available from August 19.