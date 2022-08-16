What is pisco? 10 facts about this drink that you should know and will surprise you

The pisco is a spirit drink, considered brandy made from grapes with a special denomination from Chile and Peru. It is made by distillation from the vine, like brandy and cognac, but not including the barrel-aging process. This type of liqueur is classified within the brandies and, from there, there are two types depending on the country where it is produced: the Chilean brandy or pisco and the Peruvian.

This brandy is characterized by having a strong flavor but very pleasant to the palate, hence its popularity. It is known that its origin arose from the need to preserve the wines, taking into account its adequate storage and transportation by sea. The distillation of this drink is grapes from white and pink strains.

Now that you have an idea of ​​what we are talking about, we will move on to the 10 curious facts.

1) The first vineyards for this drink were in the Canary Islands.

2) In 2016 the production record was broken.

3) There are 3 different types of pisco: pure, green must and acholado.

4) Although pisco is Peruvian, the largest producer is Chile.

5) In the good times of Café Tacuba, a personality bottle was created for the band.

6) Pisco is a cultural heritage of Peru.

7) Although it is the typical drink of Peru, it is not the most consumed by locals.

8) There is a museum dedicated solely to pisco.

9) Its origin dates back to the Conquest of the Spanish.

10) The word pisco comes from “pishgu”, a Quechua word that means bird or bird.

Dare to try this drink