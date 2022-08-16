What is pisco? 10 facts about this drink that you should know and will surprise you

The pisco is a spirit drink, considered brandy made from grapes with a special denomination from Chile and Peru. It is made by distillation from the vine, like brandy and cognac, but not including the barrel-aging process. This type of liqueur is classified within the brandies and, from there, there are two types depending on the country where it is produced: the Chilean brandy or pisco and the Peruvian.

This brandy is characterized by having a strong flavor but very pleasant to the palate, hence its popularity. It is known that its origin arose from the need to preserve the wines, taking into account its adequate storage and transportation by sea. The distillation of this drink is grapes from white and pink strains.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker