what happened on a day like today?

Between the ephemeris commemorated on August 16thstands out the death in 1977 of the singer Elvis Presleynicknamed “The King of Rock and Roll” and considered one of the most influential artists of his genre.

The American artist was 42 years old when he was found dead in his mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, due to a heart attack for which they tried unsuccessfully to revive him for more than half an hour. After his death, his personal physician, Dr. George C. Nichopoulos, confessed that Elvis’ drug problem directly influenced his tragic ending.

Elvis Presley He became known to the audience after signing an agreement with his historic agent Tom Parker, who accompanied him for almost 20 years and got him his first contract with the RCA Records label. However, it was not until 1956 that he would release his first single, Heartbreak Hotel.







Elvis died in his mansion from a heart attack.



Among his most listened songs are Can’t Help Falling in Love, Suspicious Minds, Jailhouse Rock, A Little Less Conversation, Hound Dog, In the Ghetto, Burning Lov, Blue Christmas, Don’t Be Cruel and Always on My Mind.

In turn, the August 16th In 1958, the singer, model and actress Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone, better known as madonna. “The Queen of Pop” launched her musical career in 1983 after the release of her first studio album, “Madonna”.

Her popularity and massive album sales led her to become one of the most successful female artists in history. It is estimated that she has sold more than 275 million albums worldwide -in 2005 the Warner Bross company reported that sales amounted to 200 million-, which made her distinguished by the Guinness Book of Records as the “Most Successful Female Artist of All Time”.







Ephemeris August 16: the artist Madonna is born.



Among his most listened to singles are Vogue, Express yourself, Music, Like a Virgin, La isla bonita, Hung up and Into the groove, among others.

In addition, her recognition made several directors look at her to play leading roles in movies, among which her performance as Eva Peron in the film “Evita”, directed by Alan Parker, starring her and Antonio Banderas and awarded the Oscar for “Best Original Song”.

Meanwhile, the August 16th 1992, the Argentine tennis player is born Diego Schwartzmannwho became number 8 in the ATP ranking on October 12, 2020 and number 39 in doubles, in January of that same year.







Ephemeris August 16: Diego “El Peque” Schwartzman is born.



The year in which the pandemic stopped much of the world’s main sporting events, Schwartzmann He had his best year as a professional with important victories and titles: he beat Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the Masters 1000 in Rome (he lost the final against Novak Djokovic) and reached the semifinals of Roland Garros.

He is currently the best Argentine in the ATP ranking (15th), followed by Sebastián Báez (35th), Francisco Cerúndolo (41st), Federico Coria (67th), Tomás Etcheverry (77th) and Federico Delbonis (84th). .

On the other hand, the August 16th In 1954, the Canadian film director, screenwriter and producer was born. james cameronrecognized for directing two of the three highest-grossing films in history: Titanic and Avatar.







Ephemeris August 16: James Cameron, director of Avatar and Titanic, among other successes, is born.



He began working as a special effects technician until he had his first opportunity as a writer and director for the film The Terminator (1984), and later with Alien: The Return (1986).

Years later the film would come that changed his career forever, titanica, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. After its premiere, Cameron’s work became highest grossing film in history -later overtaken by Avatardirected by him, and Avengers: Endgame- and with more nominations at the Oscar Awards (14).

He then spent more than 10 years working on Avatar (2009) a film that revolutionized the film industry for its special effects, starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña and winner of three Oscars.







Upon its release, Titanic became the highest-grossing film in history (only surpassed by Avatar and Avengers: Endgame).



On August 16, 1946, the theater, film and television actress, model and former vedette Ana María Casanova, better known as Moria Casan.

The artist is recognized for her historical plays on Corrientes Street, in Mar del Plata and Villa Carlos Paz, her work on television in countries such as Spain, Brazil, Chile, the United States, and her participation in important cinema films.

In a long career in which she also ventured into politics (in 2005 she was a candidate for national deputy for the Federal Center Party) she was distinguished with a Martín Fierro for her performance in the telenovela “With sin conceived” (1993).







Ephemeris August 16: Moria Casán is born.



“La One” also had legal conflicts in Paraguay while promoting her work “Moria Casán: The Fashion Show” after being accused of stealing jewelry valued at more than 80 thousand dollars in 2012.

Three years later, while returning to Paraguayan land to complete some legal paperwork, she was arrested at the airport, where 1.6 grams of cocaine were found and confiscated. Finally, she was released in December of that same year.

Lastly, the August 16th In 1948, one of the most important baseball players in the history of the United States died. Babe Ruth. The athlete was 53 years old and died of nasopharyngeal cancer that he had been carrying for more than two years.







Ephemeris August 16: Babe Ruth dies.



Ruth He was a seven-time champion of the Baseball World Series: three times with the Boston Red Sox (1915, 1916 and 1918) and four times with the New York Yankees (1923, 1927, 1928 and 1932). In total, throughout his career he recorded 714 home runs.

In addition, in 1936 he entered the Baseball Hall of Fame along with Ty Cobb, Honus Wagner, Christy Mathewson and Walter Johnson, being the first five to make the list.

Ephemeris August 16

1570 – By royal decree, the Inquisition is established in the Colonies of America.

1679 – A Royal Decree authorizes Fernando de Mendoza Mate de Luna, governor of Tucumán, to transfer the city of San Juan de la Rivera from Londres to the Catamarca valley. The disposition was carried out on July 5, 1683, when the city of San Fernando del Valle de Catamarca was founded.

1771 – Juan José de Vértiz is confirmed as governor of the Río de la Plata.

1773 – The Brief of Clement XIV is published, dissolving the Society of Jesus throughout the world.

1810 – Juan Martín de Pueyrredón assumed the government of Córdoba. On December 10, 1810, he would be replaced by José Vicente Bustos.

1841 – Battle of Angaco: Rosas’s forces defeat Benavides’s.

1858 – The first transatlantic cable enters into public service.

1869 – Battle of Barreiro Grande, during the war between Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil against Paraguay.

1909 – Ernest Shackleton’s expedition claims to have reached the South Magnetic Pole (but the recorded location may be incorrect).

1920 – Charles Bukowski, American writer and poet (d. 1994), is born.

1925 – The Gold Rush, Charlie Chaplin’s first feature film, opens in New York.

[1945–MoriaCasánArgentineactressandstarisborn

1948 – Babe Ruth, one of the most popular baseball players in the US, dies.

1949 – An earthquake causes 3,000 victims in Ecuador.

1954 – James Cameron, Canadian filmmaker, is born.

1957 – The Inter-American Economic Conference is inaugurated in Buenos Aires.

1958 – Veronica Ciccone, better known as Madonna, singer and actress, is born.

1959 – José Luis Clerc, Argentine tennis player, is born.

1960 – Timothy Hutton, American actor, is born.

1962 – Steve Carell, American actor, is born.

1977 – Elvis Aaron Presley, the king of rock, dies.

1988 – IBM introduces the first artificial intelligence software.

1989 – Thousands of people hold a vigil to see the total lunar eclipse, which lasted for three hours and 35 minutes.

1992 – Diego Schwartzman, Argentine tennis player, is born.

1992 – British motorist Nigel Mansell becomes Formula 1 world champion.

1995 – Colombian President Ernesto Samper decrees a state of emergency to combat the social crisis and violence in the country.

2005 – Russian astronaut Sergei Krikalev, ISS crew member, breaks the world record for stay in space by accumulating 747 days and 14 hours (in various periods).

2006 – Alfredo Stroessner, Paraguayan dictator, dies.

2006 – Hilario Camacho, Spanish musician, dies.

2007 – Max Roach, American musician, forerunner of modern jazz, dies.

2008 – Dorival Caymmi, Brazilian musician, dies.

2009 – In Germany, Usain Bolt breaks the world record for the 100 meters in the men’s final of the 2009 World Championships in Athletics in Berlin with a time of 9.58 seconds, beating his own record of 9.69 s.

2012 – The government of Ecuador grants political asylum to Julian Assange, founder of Wikileaks.

2016 – João Havelange, Brazilian soccer leader, president of FIFA for 24 years, dies.

2018 – Aretha Franklin, American singer, dies.

Look also