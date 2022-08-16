What does Sylvester Stallone do to stay in shape?

The actor Sylvester Stallonefamous for his role as Rocky, follows a series of morning habits that allow you to be strong and fit to your 76 years. He himself shared his secret and here we tell you all about it.

There are those who believe that age is an impediment to having a healthy body and with force, but Stallone is not one of them, since every day he maintains a strict morning routine to have Energy for the whole day.

morning habits of Sylvester Stallone for Be in shape

At 76, the veteran actor maintains the discipline and strives every morning to meet some Healthy habits. What is it about? He shares it through his social networks:

“In the morning, I usually get up, stretch, maybe have a protein shake, and then work out,” she tells her followers.

But that’s not all, since it ensures that he found a new exercise method to be active early and maintain a good Health.

It’s about having long walks and at a good pace with his best friend, a rottweiler dog, which allows him to do cardio and burn fat from first thing in the morning.

Why is it recommended to do hike in the mornings?

Experts assure that walk early in the morning, fast and with natural light is the simple secret to improve health physical and mental.

However, give a hike after lunch or when leaving work also has many Benefitsso says a BBC article.

“Any form of walking outdoors during the day is beneficial because it exposes you to daylight, but going out in the morning seems to alert our body and brain that the day has begun,” they say.

This occurs because walking first thing in the morning immediately reduces the production of melatoninthe hormone that makes us feel tired, which generates a feeling of be more awake and with energy.

Since we open our eyessensors at the back of the eyes detect light and send the signal to the brain’s hypothalamus, which controls the biological clock, the natural sleep cycle and body wakefulness.

So that, walk in the mornings not only fills you with energy, but also helps you sleep better at night, because the same article ensures that “the sooner it is exposed to daylight, the better the impact on the quantity and quality of sleep.”

Others benefits of walking in the mornings

According to the specialized portal Better with Healthto walk 30 minutes in the morning at a steady pace, can be just as beneficial as running. This exercise helps reduce the risk of developing diabetes, depression and hypertension.

In addition, research from the University of Washington and the University of California indicates that walk and run help to reduce diseases heart disease, lower cholesterol and the possibility of developing hypertension or diabetes.

For its part, the Mayo Clinic says that walking reduce the waisthelps maintain a Healthy weight and lose body fat.

What is the correct technique to walk and be healthy?

However, they emphasize that it is important to have the correct technique to get all the benefits. This is the ideal posture what you should adopt to walk in the morning:

Head held high, looking forward, not down

Neck, back and shoulders relaxed, not raised or tense

Swing your arms freely, with a slight bend in your elbows

Slightly tighten your stomach muscles, keeping your back straight, not arched forward or backward

Walk in a fluid way, supporting the heel and then the toes

Wear shoes with a suitable orthopedic insole, a firm heel and thick, flexible soles to cushion your feet

Wear comfortable and loose clothing; look for fabrics that absorb moisture

Keep up the good pace all hike

Take your pet to make it more fun

Now you know, Be in shape and with strength regardless of age is possible with a little discipline to have morning habits plus healthylike Sylvester Stallone.

(With information from Men’s HealthBetter with HealthBBC and Mayo Clinic)

