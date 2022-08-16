Minecraft has a surprisingly rich set of crafting mechanics outside of the typical building blocks for bases and fortifications. In addition to crafting tools and weapons, you can also enchant said weapons and tools. For example, applying the ‘Flame’ enchantment to arrows to turn them into fire arrows. Another useful and powerful enchantment is Efficiency. With this guide, we will review what efficiency does in minecraft and why it is so useful.

What does efficiency do in Minecraft? Answered

Plain and simple: Efficiency speeds up how quickly tools mine blocks in Minecraft, with faster speeds the more powerful the enchantment. For example, an Enchanted Wooden Ax with Efficiency II will chop wood much faster than an Enchanted Wooden Ax with Efficiency I. However, Efficiency can only be applied to certain tools such as:

axes

hoes

Net curtains

Pallas

spikes

Another effect Efficiency has, specifically with Axes, is improving an ax’s effectiveness against disabling shields. The more powerful the Efficiency enchantment, the greater the chances. In that sense, Efficiency becomes equally useful for PVP.

Image Source: Mojang

Unfortunately, enchanting your tools with Efficiency requires a lot of luck. Every time you enchant items, it’s completely random. It is just as likely to gain Efficiency as the Repair enchantment. But as long as you have an Enchanting Table and bookshelves, you’re good to go. To create an enchantment table, you will need four obsidian, two diamonds, and a book.

Craft an enchantment table. This requires four obsidian, two diamonds, and a book. Lay obsidian along the bottom row, plus one in the center. A diamond on the left and right side. Place the book directly in the center space of the top row.

Craft 15 bookshelves. Lay out three wooden planks (of any type or combination) across the top and bottom row, then a row of books in between. Having bookshelves around an enchantment table improves enchantment levels.

Acquire at least 3 Lapis Lazuli and XP. You will need to trade Lapis Lazuli and XP to enchant items.

Put a tool in the slot on the left and Lapis Lazuli in the other slot. You can always choose to use a book to save the enchantment for later. If he does, instead of using an Enchanting Table, he combines a tool and the book inside an Anvil.

Choose a glyph and expect it to enchant your tool with Efficiency.

Other than that, you might get lucky and find Efficiency-enchanted items by killing mobs, chests, End City, looters and vindicators, and even fishing. That also applies to enchanted books.

And with that, we close the book with a simple but important question: What does efficiency do in Minecraft? Arguably one of the best enchantments in the game. Naturally, if you know how to enchant efficiency on tools, you should also know how to disenchant items. For combat, consider researching the Sweeping Edge enchantment.

Related Posts

What does a Fletching table do in Minecraft? Answered

All winners of the Minecraft Championship (MCC)

Minecraft: How to Make a Perk

How to make a secret door in minecraft

What does SMP mean in Minecraft? Answered

search to get more