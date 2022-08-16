Vin Diesel’s best day was with his Dodge

Vin Diesel has been in the Fast & Furious industry for over 20 years. During all that time, he has spent many special dates on set, in this case, his birthday. Today at Tork, we’ll tell you about how and why the actor spent his best day with his Dodge. Swipe and find out more!

August 15, 2022 10:05 p.m.

Vin Diesel is internationally recognized for his famous character, Dominic Toretto in Fast and furious, in addition to other films in which he was also a part of course. He also works as director and producer of the saga and, currently, they are recording the tenth and possibly last installment. Thanks to this successful career, the actor has an amazing estate of 225 million dollars.

This great fortune is due to his fanaticism for luxury and speed. The Californian has a impressive collection of cars, where we can find models from different automotive companies. Among them are the Toyota Supra, Lykan HyperSport and the Dodge Charger Tantrum. The latter occupies a very special place inside the garage, as it was part of Vin Diesel’s best day.

The Dodge Charger Tantrum is so important to the American because he was a gift from the production of Fast and furious for his 52nd birthday. While they were recording the ninth film of the saga, Justin Lin, the film director, surprised Diesel with this amazing machine in the middle of the set.

This model is from the decade of 70’s’ and has a 9.0L V8 enginewhich gives it a surprising power of 1650 horsepower. In addition, it has a Tremec six-speed manual gearbox and travels at a speed of approximately 246 kilometers per hour. His work colleagues must know the actor very well since the Dodge company is one of his favorites and the one we find the most in his collection.

Vin Diesel showed his happiness and gratitude for this beautiful gesture through his social networks. We’ll see how they surprise him on his next birthdays and if they can double down.

+ Vin Diesel takes delivery of the Dodge Charger Tantrum